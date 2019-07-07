Shawn Mendes shook his head ‘no’ when he was asked by a fan if he was dating Camila Cabello after romance rumors have been making headlines, and he also answered the fan’s request to go out.

Shawn Mendes, 20, may still be a single man! The singer attended a fan Q&A session in Los Angeles, CA on July 6, and addressed those Camila Cabello dating rumors with a flat out denial. The moment was captured in a video that was posted to Twitter by Pop Crave. After a fan asked him if he was dating the 22-year-old “Havana” crooner in the clip, he quickly shook his head “no” before she went on to ask him if he would go out with her instead. “That was the best set-up,” he jokingly said while reaching for a nearby mug and taking a drink. “I won’t [go out with you]. I don’t know you, that’s why. I need to get to know you first.”

Shawn’s denial is quite surprising considering what’s developed between the two stars over the past few days. They were seen looking flirty together at Nobu’s Red, White and Bootsy party in West Hollywood, CA on July 4 and even left while holding hands before Camila attended Shawn’s concert at the Staples Center in downtown L.A. a day later and took to her Instagram story to document her feelings for the hunk. “@shawnmendes you couldn’t be more amazing. Wow,” she captioned a video of Shawn singing at the show.

Shawn and Camila first received a lot of attention these past few weeks when they released their steamy music video for their song ““Señorita” on June 21. In the video, they play hot and heavy lovers with a whole lot of chemistry, and just days after the release, it was reported that Camila and her longtime boyfriend Matthew Hussey, had broken up. Since Shawn and Camila have been friends for a long time, the timing of her split could have purely been a coincidence, but some fans seem to think the music video could have led to the breakup.

During a Q&A in LA, a fan asked @ShawnMendes if he was dating @Camila_Cabello. Mendes shook his head no. pic.twitter.com/Canynk3MvJ — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 7, 2019

We’re not sure if Shawn’s latest denial means they are still just friends or if he’s not sure what will happen yet, but we’ll definitely be on the lookout for any updates with these two in the near future!