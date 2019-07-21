Prince George Grins With A Missing Tooth In New Portraits Ahead Of His 6th Birthday

Prince George is officially growing up! He’s lost one of his baby teeth in adorable new portraits released ahead of his sixth birthday.

Awww, where has the time gone? Prince George turns six on July 22 and already the growing boy is losing his baby teeth. In portraits released by his parents Prince William and Kate Middleton on July 21, he’s seen with a great big open-mouthed grin in mid-laugh and he’s missing a lower tooth. George looks so happy in the photo, where he’s wearing the official England National Soccer Team jersey while lying in the grass in the garden of Kensington Palace. George loves soccer, as he was seen playing the sport with his sister Princess Charlotte, 4, during his father’s July 10 polo match.

The three photos were taken by his mom, the Duchess of Cambridge, who is a keen amateur photographer and has taken most of the birthday portraits of her three children. In a second photo, George is sitting up wearing the same jersey but has his brown eyes wide open and the same joyful expression on his face.

The future King of Great Britain is seen in a third photo wearing a green polo shirt and blue and white striped shorts while on a family vacation, keeping with the casual theme of his birthday portraits. The photos dropped on Kensington Palace’s Instagram account, as the caption read “The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share new photographs of Prince George to mark His Royal Highness’s sixth birthday. Thank you everyone for all your lovely messages!”

Of three Cambridge kids, Prince George has always seemed the most shy in public, so it’s a treat to see him looking so happy and full of excitement like most six-year-olds. While his sister Princess Charlotte loves to smile and wave at crowds during royal family events, George has seemed more reserved and serious. Naturally his mom Kate is thrilled to show the world what a joyful boy she’s raised.