Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis were spotted having fun together as siblings at the King Power Royal Charity Polo Day today!

Prince George, 5, and Princess Charlotte, 4, showed off their incredible soccer skills while enjoying the day with youngest brother Prince Louis, 1, and mom Kate Middleton, 37, aunt Meghan Markle, 37, and their newest baby cousin Archie, two months. The royal family was seen at the King Power Royal Charity Polo Day in Wokingham.

Princess Charlotte kicked around the soccer ball while her hair was pulled back. She wore an adorable pink dress and white sandals that were great choices for the family day together. Her older brother rocked a polo t-shirt and camo shorts, along with blue sneakers. The two youngsters sat in the trunk of a car with the door open at one point while their mother sat on the grass in a pink dress, with little Louis on her lap.

In another moment, when Meghan was carrying young Archie, Louis was standing up near them and had on too-big-for-his-face black sunglasses. He looked absolutely adorable!

Little Louis rocked a blue polo t-shirt and green shorts, as well as small black sandals for his tiny feet! The family looked like they had a great time, with Meghan and Kate getting in some bonding time together as sister-in-laws while they watched their children, as well.

We love to see the little bit of the royal kids’ lives as much as we can, and we can’t wait to see them grow up even more in the future. We hope they had a fun day together – it certainly looked like it!