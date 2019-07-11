Floyd Mayweather Bursts Into Laughter When Asked If He’ll Fight Conor McGregor Again

Don’t expect to see Floyd Mayweather battle Conor McGregor ever again. In fact, when asked about a possible rematch with the MMA fighter, the boxer couldn’t help himself from laughing at the thought.

Despite losing via TKO in the 10th round of their 2017 fight, Conor McGregor, 30, wants to get back in the ring with Floyd Mayweather, 42. However, it doesn’t seem like “Money” is eager for a rematch, as he laughed off the idea of “Mayweather v. McGregor II” when asked about it by TMZ Sports. “Boy, boy, boy, boy, boy … these kids are some circus clowns,” he said. “They can’t f*ck with Money May… They gonna keep coming my way. At the end of the day, I keep laughing, I keep living, I keep going to the bank.”

Floyd reportedly made $300 million from the first fight with Conor, and when asked if there was a dollar amount that would get him to unretire for one more match with “The Notorious” one, Floyd shrugged it off. For a guy nicknamed “Money,” it seemed that Mayweather was comfortable with his bank account. It appears that he’s not willing to risk his undefeated record to chase another paycheck, even if he were to fight someone he handily defeated two years ago.

Conor – who announced his retirement from fighting in March 2019 — hinted that he wanted another shot at Floyd on June 1. Conor threw down the gauntlet after watching his Irish compatriot Katie Taylor defeat Delfine Persoon (and right before Andy Ruiz Jr. pulled off one of the biggest upsets in boxing history by defeating Anthony Joshua, per The NY Post) “Boxing is great. I am going to relish another go! I challenge Juan Manuel Mayweather to a rematch. Under the tutelage of my old club. We’ll see then, mate,” he tweeted.

The former UFC champ told Tony Robbins, via MMA Weekly, that he thinks he’d do better in a rematch. “I would love another go in the boxing arena. Floyd is known for his Philly-shell defensive style of fighting. He has his right arm tucked in, or he’s orthodox, so it’s the opposite, but he has one arm tucked in by his belly, and one arm kept up by his ear. He uses his shoulder to deflect shots. He’s a back footed fighter, he fights on the back foot.”

“That’s what I prepared for because that is all I had seen of him. … when I went into the fight in the early rounds, I was whooping him in the early rounds. I actually went back to my corner after the first round and said ‘this is easy.’ I literally said that to my corner man, this is easy and then he had to switch up his style. … Now you’ve got to respect that. That’s what a crafty veteran can do. He can switch his style. He never fought like that in his entire career. He was forced to fight that way cause he was getting beaten when he was fighting his old way.”

“He never fought like that in his entire career. He was forced to fight that way cause he was getting beaten when he was fighting his old way,” Conor added. Well, the only style Floyd is using now is “retirement-style.”