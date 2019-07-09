He may be the GOAT of boxing, but on the basketball court, Floyd Mayweather has trouble holding his own — the athlete fell to the ground during a charity game on July 8!

Floyd Mayweather participated in the 50k Charity Challenge Match basketball game in Los Angeles on July 8, and he had a little trouble keeping up wit the competition! At one point in the game, Floyd went head to head with Larry ‘Bone Collector’ Williams on the court, and he got totally owned! Floyd was covering Larry on defense, and Larry pulled a trick move that snapped Floyd’s ankles and caused him to tumble down to the ground. The audience gasped as he went down, and Larry went onto sink the three point shot. Floyd seemed to take the play in stride, though, and was seen smiling at he looked up at his opponent.

Twitter blew up with fans reacting to the play, with many joking that this was the first time Floyd had ever gotten knocked down (he has a 50-0 record in the boxing ring). Many people re-posted the video with the caption, “50-1” on Twitter, while others joked, “Floyd Mayweather takes the first L of his career” and “First time I’ve ever seen Floyd get dropped.” A lot of fans were also shook over the way Floyd’s ankles snapped as he went down, but luckily he did not see to suffer any sort of injury.

Floyd competed in the boxing ring from 1996-2007, then again from 2009 until 2015. His last fight was a one-off in 2017, when he returned in a highly-anticipated match against Conor McGregor. By winning the fight, Floyd upped his record to 50-0 and surpassed the previous 49-0 record held by Rocky Marciano.

Check out the shocking video of Floyd getting knocked to the ground and his reaction in the video above!