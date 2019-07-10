‘RHONJ’s Margaret Josephs Reveals How She’s Supporting Teresa Giudice Amid Her ‘Very Rough’ Year

Margaret Josephs considers her ‘RHONJ’ cast members more than just friends, and in an interview with HollywoodLife, she explains how she supports everyone no matter what.

We’re so used to seeing nothing but fighting and making up when it comes to Bravo’s hit show Real Housewives Of New Jersey, but what fans often forget is some of these ladies are actually BFFs when the cameras stop rolling! We recently caught up with Margaret Josephs, 52, to see just why stepping up and being there for her cast members who are going through rough times, comes first. “I never want to see one bad thing happen to anybody of my friends, my coworkers, anything,” Margaret told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY while receiving a key to Englewood, NJ for their Pride Ceremony on June 19. “I’m very empathetic and will do anything and be there for them whenever they need me. And that’s all I can say is just if anything heart-wrenching happens to anybody. I feel like it happens to me — I’m always there for them and I think we all rally around each other. If there’s anything truly horrible that happens, that happens to any of us.”

Times have been especially tough for Margaret’s good friend and co-star Teresa Giudice, 47. Teresa’s husband Joe Giudice, 47, continues to sit in ICE custody while awaiting his appeal on his deportation case, as she stays at home anxiously waiting and taking care of their four daughters. If Joe loses his appeal, he will immediately be deported back to his home country of Italy at a moment’s notice, leaving his family behind. “Teresa, she’s had a very rough — What she has gone through is — I am always very supportive,” Margaret said.

It’s easy to see just how much these ladies truly lean on one another, as Margaret’s co-star, Jackie Goldschneider, 43, joined Margaret to accept her key, and she has big plans for it. “It doesn’t open bank vaults I’ll tell you that,” Margaret joked, noting that this was the first time the pride flag has ever been raised in Englewood. “I’m going to frame it and I’m going to cherish it because it is a great honor and I love living here.”

Margaret’s next great venture is gearing up for what sounds like an exciting season of RHONJ, which she promises will be worth the wait for fans as it plans to debut later in 2019. “I think we have the right mix of ladies,” Margaret says. “I think this season you get to see all of us together. Our relationships are stronger. I just feel like we’re just the right mix of spicy, sweet and crazy. Lots of drama. Lots of laughs. Lots of it. All kinds of drama, drama, drama, fighting, drama or you know, everything. But that’s what makes it good.”