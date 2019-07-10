Liam Payne Poses In The Buff On Instagram On The Set Of A Photoshoot – See Pic

Liam Payne got totally undressed in a new pic on Instagram, posted by his photographer. We absolutely loved it!

Liam Payne, 25, has certainly “stripped it down!” The One Direction member posed in the nude while sitting on a chair labeled Mert for what is likely a new photoshoot. The singer showed off his chiseled backside and muscular, tattooed arms while he turned and faced the camera. The pic was posted by Mert Alas, a photographer and stylist who has shot for Angelina Jolie, Gisele Bündchen, and more. Mert captioned the photo, “Get of [sic] my chair @liampayne,” and hash-tagged “berlin” and “coming soon.”

Fans eagerly replied to the hot new photo with excitement. “I wish I was a chair,” one fan said. Another commented, “He could sit there forever.” One person said, “Who’s guilty of saving this?” And another, “Holy God above.”

Others were a little more excited, with one fan commenting, “This is the death of me” in all capital letters. One fan cleverly referenced a famous Harry Styles line, saying, “Um, this is a family show sir!” And our favorite funny comment was, “Are you crazy? I may dieeeee.”

A few weeks ago, Liam shared his photoshoot and campaign with designer Hugo Boss, showing him wearing a white t-shirt and fannypack across his body. The singer looks pretty damn good whether he’s wearing clothes or none at all, and we’re more than happy to see the latter, in addition to the former!

Liam has released a plethora of singles and songs since taking an indefinite hiatus from One Direction in 2015. He has collaborated with Rita Ora, Zedd, Quavo, and more, creating hit songs like “For You,” “Get Low,” and “Strip That Down.” While a Liam solo album is yet to be released, we are on the edge of our seats, waiting for what’s next from the British boybander!