Camila Cabello: How Shawn Mendes Romance ‘Blew Her Cover’ While She Was Taking Secret Acting Lessons

A source EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife that Shawn Mendes ‘blew’ Camila Cabello’s ‘cover’ while she tried to remain under the radar in her acting classes.

It’s no secret that Camila Cabello, 22, and Shawn Mendes, 20, have been spending more time together since they released new song “Señorita,” but apparently, the pics of the two of them exposed something else, too! “Camilla is taking acting classes at a studio in LA and she‘s totally flying under the radar because she always keeps her look very low key, almost no make-up, and she really dresses down,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “And she uses a different name. But then last week Shawn Mendes came by to pick her up after class and he totally blew her cover.”

The insider revealed that Shawn stopping by “caught everyone’s attention.” They said, “You see them together and you can’t miss them, they’re adorable,” the source continued. “They lit up when they saw each other, they looked very into each other, that’s how I would describe it but there was no kiss or anything. They didn’t talk to anyone, they were out almost as soon as he got there. But it was long enough for lots of people to take notice.”

The two were spotted having brunch together at Sweet Chick in West Hollywood last weekend, as well. Another source EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife, “Camila and Shawn couldn’t keep their hands off each other the whole time they were here,” the eyewitness said. “They kept smiling the entire time and just chatting, giggling, and staring at each other. It almost looked like they didn’t notice anyone else in the place, but they were really friendly to all of the staff. Shawn paid the bill and they left after awhile. They just seemed like they were in a great mood all around.”

While the couple has denied that they are a couple or together, their bond goes way back! The two connected back in her early days of Fifth Harmony and when Shawn was rising to fame after Vine, and they collaborated on the song “I Know What You Did Last Summer” in 2015. Whether or not they get in a relationship in the future, we’re glad these two have had such a strong, continuous friendship throughout the years!