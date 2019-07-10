Exclusive
Hollywood Life

Camila Cabello: How Shawn Mendes Romance ‘Blew Her Cover’ While She Was Taking Secret Acting Lessons

Camila-Cabello-Shawn-Mendes-PDA-ftr
FIA Pictures / MEGA
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello iHeartRadio's Music Festival, Las Vegas, America - 19 Sep 2015 2015 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Day2
*EXCLUSIVE* West Hollywood, CA - Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are all smiles as they step out for a Sunday brunch together. The new couple couldn't seem to get enough of each other, holding hands as they left and with Camila playfully skipping around and smiling. Pictured: Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello BACKGRID USA 7 JULY 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
*EXCLUSIVE* West Hollywood, CA - Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are all smiles as they step out for a Sunday brunch together. The new couple couldn't seem to get enough of each other, holding hands as they left and with Camila playfully skipping around and smiling. Pictured: Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello BACKGRID USA 7 JULY 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Cuban Songstress, continues to support her new Bae Shawn Mendez as she arrives for the second day of his Los Angeles show at the Staples Center. The Canadian pop star teamed up with the Cuban cutie for the sultry duet of “Señorita,” and it seems the two took the musical passion to the next level as their feelings heat up. It is apparent that the two can not contain their love for one another as they have been inseparable from each other the last few days. Pictured: Camila Cabello BACKGRID USA 7 JULY 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 9 Photos.
and

A source EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife that Shawn Mendes ‘blew’ Camila Cabello’s ‘cover’ while she tried to remain under the radar in her acting classes.

It’s no secret that Camila Cabello, 22, and Shawn Mendes, 20, have been spending more time together since they released new song “Señorita,” but apparently, the pics of the two of them exposed something else, too! “Camilla is taking acting classes at a studio in LA and she‘s totally flying under the radar because she always keeps her look very low key, almost no make-up, and she really dresses down,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “And she uses a different name. But then last week Shawn Mendes came by to pick her up after class and he totally blew her cover.”

The insider revealed that Shawn stopping by “caught everyone’s attention.” They said, “You see them together and you can’t miss them, they’re adorable,” the source continued. “They lit up when they saw each other, they looked very into each other, that’s how I would describe it but there was no kiss or anything. They didn’t talk to anyone, they were out almost as soon as he got there. But it was long enough for lots of people to take notice.”

The two were spotted having brunch together at Sweet Chick in West Hollywood last weekend, as well. Another source EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife, “Camila and Shawn couldn’t keep their hands off each other the whole time they were here,” the eyewitness said. “They kept smiling the entire time and just chatting, giggling, and staring at each other. It almost looked like they didn’t notice anyone else in the place, but they were really friendly to all of the staff. Shawn paid the bill and they left after awhile. They just seemed like they were in a great mood all around.”

While the couple has denied that they are a couple or together, their bond goes way back! The two connected back in her early days of Fifth Harmony and when Shawn was rising to fame after Vine, and they collaborated on the song “I Know What You Did Last Summer” in 2015. Whether or not they get in a relationship in the future, we’re glad these two have had such a strong, continuous friendship throughout the years!