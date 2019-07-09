Exclusive
Camila Cabello & Shawn Mendes ‘Couldn’t Keep Their Hands Off Each Other’ Over Sunday Brunch

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are sending ‘Shamila’ shippers into a frenzy after the twosome have been spotted out numerous times getting quite cozy!

Shawn Mendes, 20, denied that he’s dating Camila Cabello, 22. But the two A-listers were caught canoodling while out for a relaxing Sunday brunch on July 7. An eyewitness EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that the twosome certainly looked like a couple while dining at Sweet Chick in West Hollywood. “Camila and Shawn couldn’t keep their hands off each other the whole time they were here,” the insider revealed. “They kept smiling the entire time and just chatting, giggling, and staring at each other. It almost looked like they didn’t notice anyone else in the place, but they were really friendly to all of the staff. Shawn paid the bill and they left after awhile. They just seemed like they were in a great mood all around.”

Shawn and Camila were joined by Shawn’s mom, Karen, and his sister, Aaliyah. They were also caught cuddling outside the establishment and were seen holding hands, hugging and wearing giddy expressions the entire time. As we reported earlier, Shawn denied that he’s dating his “Señorita” collaborator during a meet-and-greet Q&A on July 6. However, the pair were photographed getting cozy at Kitchen24 in West Hollywood in the early morning hours on July 7 shortly before their brunch. Not only did the singers sit next to one another, but the Grammy Award-nominated singer took the PDA a step further by wrapping his arm around the brunette beauty and resting his head against hers. It was a very early morning meal too, around 5 a.m.

It’s been an eventful week for the hot twosome as Camila gushed that Shawn was “amazing” and “unreal” on her Instagram Story which documented Shawn’s concert at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on July 5. They had just been seen getting flirty at a Fourth of July pool party, and even held hands in West Hollywood the night before! While all of this behavior points to dating, a source previously explained why Shawn denied their coupling. “They aren’t putting any labels on what they are or are not right now because they have been friends for so long. They also can’t deny the attraction they have for each other and the genuine feelings of liking each other more than just friends,” the source, who’s close to both Shawn and Camila, EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “They both are eager to try something more. But are also scared to dive in because they don’t want to ruin their friendship and hurt each others feelings down the road if it doesn’t work out.”