‘Stranger Things’ Stud Dacre Montgomery Looks Just As Good With Shirt On In NYC With GF Liv Pollock

You may know him as Billy on ‘Stranger Things,’ but the show’s hunky lifeguard looks just as good IRL! As the actor arrived to an event on July 8, he looked incredibly dapper in a blazer.

After Stranger Things‘ season three debuted on July 4, everyone took notice of Dacre Montgomery’s good looks and charm. The 24-year-old actor plays the part of Billy on the Netflix original series, but it’s safe to say his good looks are part of his every day routine. The star is a heartthrob both on and off screen, and proved it when he attended AOL’s build series on July 8. As he arrived to the media event, Dacre looked incredibly handsome sporting short hair and a tight, maroon t-shirt. He added a stylish striped blazer over his shirt and looked suave as ever with a neatly trimmed goatee. The star looked miles away from his character on Stranger Things, but equally as hunky!

Also in tow was Dacre’s model girlfriend, Liv Pollock, 19. Yep, sorry ladies — he’s a taken man! The gorgeous couple have been dating since meeting through mutual friends, and Liv even relocated to the U.S. from Australia to be closer to him. As she showed up to AOL to support her beau, she looked gorgeous in an all-white look. The model donned a white crop top and chic, cutoff jeans of the same color, which she paired with a black belt. She completed her look with a simple pair of black slides.

Dacre and his lady are both often found in the spotlight, but in a 2018 interview, Liv admitted that they have no problem handling fame. “It doesn’t change anything, our relationship has been built on our similar values and an adventurous nature. Just because his career places him within the public eye, doesn’t and would never be a factor that we would let influence our relationship, nor should it,” she said when chatting with the Daily Telegraph.

Both Dacre and his lady looked so stylish while stepping out in New York City! You can catch more of Dacre’s handsomeness in the latest installment of Stranger Things, out now.