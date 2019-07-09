Michelle Obama Pays Tribute To Cameron Boyce After His Death: He Had An ‘Incredible Heart’

Former First Lady, Michelle Obama, is adding to the chorus of famous people who are mourning the loss of ‘Descendants’ star, Cameron Boyce, with a moving message.

Michelle Obama, 55, has paid tribute to Cameron Boyce, three days after the Descendants actor died at the age of 20. The former First Lady shared a beautiful message about the actor on her Instagram page on July 9. Next to a photo of her posing with Cameron in the White House, Mrs. Obama wrote, “I was lucky enough to share a few moments with Cameron Boyce – on set, at the White House, and on a service project – enough time to recognize that not only did he have incredible talent, but also an incredible heart. Sending out a lot of love and hugs to his family, friends, and his many, many fans.” You can see Mrs.Obama’s post HERE.

Cameron and Mrs. Obama met at the White House during the annual Easter celebration in April 2014 when he was 14 going on 15. At one point during the visit the then child star helped the First Lady to make a healthy drink, alongside actress Peyton List. At the time Cameron and Peyton were co-stars on the Disney series, Jessie. Mrs. Obama once made a guest appearance on the children’s show.

Peyton was among the actor’s many friends and co-stars to mourn his passing on social media. On July 7 – the day after news broke that Cameron had suffered a seizure and died at home in his sleep – she posted a lengthy Instagram message about her loss. “There is a hole in my heart that will never heal left for you,” she wrote, in part. “I will never stop talking about you. My kids will hear about you with every lesson and your legacy will live on. Too much talent and love to go so soon. You are the most special person I’ve ever had the honor of encountering Cameron Boyce.”

Peyton signed off with, “My heart is broken. I’ve never hurt this bad. Your sister forever and always, Peyton.” She captioned her message with one word: “Heartbroken.”