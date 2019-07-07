Priyanka Chopra Stuns In Sexy Swimsuit Shots Taken By ‘Hubby’ Nick Jonas On Vacation

Priyanka Chopra doesn’t only have a husband who sings and acts, she also has a husband who takes fire vacation pics of her!

Priyanka Chopra, 36, is enjoying her vacation! The stunning actress posted a series of photos on July 7 in Tuscany, Italy taken by husband Nick Jonas, 26, on her Instagram, featuring a gorgeous ivory one-piece swimsuit with a deep v-neck. Priyanka wore turtle sunglasses and drank what appeared to be an aperol spritz while taking an afternoon dip in the pool.

The Quantico star laid out on the pool ledge in the first pic while holding her bright orange drink. She rested her head on one arm and crossed her feet behind her. In the second pic, Pri coyly smiled as she rested her arms over the pool’s ledge and had her body almost fully immersed in the water.

In the last pic, Pri posed while holding her drink yet again and in the water, and looked back behind her. “Best use of a vacation,” the star said in her caption. “The hubby taking pictures. Lol 😝 📷 @nickjonas 👙 ☀️ 🍸 💏.”

We weren’t the only ones who lived the pic. Priyanka’s new sister-in-law, Sophie Turner, 23, commented her appreciation for the new pics. “All you ladies pop yo [booties] like this. 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥”

Speaking of Sophie, Pri’s Italian vacation with her husband is following the huge family occasion just last weekend – when Sophie and her husband, Joe Jonas, 29, wed for the second time. They had a beautiful French wedding in a stunning chateau, following their spontaneous Las Vegas wedding on May 1.

We bet Pri and Nick are loving their downtime together right now before Nick heads on the road for the big Jonas Brothers summer tour. Well, the summer tour that will go into fall, then winter, then spring! We can’t wait to see more pics of these two lovebirds on their Italian vacation!