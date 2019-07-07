See Pics
Hollywood Life

Priyanka Chopra Stuns In Sexy Swimsuit Shots Taken By ‘Hubby’ Nick Jonas On Vacation

Shutterstock
Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are seen leaving the royal Monceau Hotel and heading to take a boat ride on the Seine, in Paris. Pictured: Nick Jonas,Priyanka Chopra Ref: SPL5100049 240619 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: AbacaPress / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com United Arab Emirates Rights, Australia Rights, Bahrain Rights, Canada Rights, Finland Rights, Greece Rights, India Rights, Israel Rights, South Korea Rights, New Zealand Rights, Qatar Rights, Saudi Arabia Rights, Singapore Rights, Thailand Rights, Taiwan Rights, United Kingdom Rights, United States of America Rights
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas 'The Best Years of a Life' premiere, 72nd Cannes Film Festival, France - 18 May 2019
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are seen at the Martinez hotel in Cannes. 18 May 2019 Pictured: Priyanka Chopra , Nick Jonas. Photo credit: Neil Warner/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA422838_005.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 20 Photos.
Weekend Writer

Priyanka Chopra doesn’t only have a husband who sings and acts, she also has a husband who takes fire vacation pics of her!

Priyanka Chopra, 36, is enjoying her vacation! The stunning actress posted a series of photos on July 7 in Tuscany, Italy taken by husband Nick Jonas, 26, on her Instagram, featuring a gorgeous ivory one-piece swimsuit with a deep v-neck. Priyanka wore turtle sunglasses and drank what appeared to be an aperol spritz while taking an afternoon dip in the pool.

The Quantico star laid out on the pool ledge in the first pic while holding her bright orange drink. She rested her head on one arm and crossed her feet behind her. In the second pic, Pri coyly smiled as she rested her arms over the pool’s ledge and had her body almost fully immersed in the water.

In the last pic, Pri posed while holding her drink yet again and in the water, and looked back behind her. “Best use of a vacation,” the star said in her caption. “The hubby taking pictures. Lol 😝 📷 @nickjonas 👙 ☀️ 🍸 💏.”

We weren’t the only ones who lived the pic. Priyanka’s new sister-in-law, Sophie Turner, 23, commented her appreciation for the new pics. “All you ladies pop yo [booties] like this. 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥”

Speaking of Sophie, Pri’s Italian vacation with her husband is following the huge family occasion just last weekend – when Sophie and her husband, Joe Jonas, 29, wed for the second time. They had a beautiful French wedding in a stunning chateau, following their spontaneous Las Vegas wedding on May 1.

We bet Pri and Nick are loving their downtime together right now before Nick heads on the road for the big Jonas Brothers summer tour. Well, the summer tour that will go into fall, then winter, then spring! We can’t wait to see more pics of these two lovebirds on their Italian vacation!