FIFA Women’s World Cup Final: How To Watch USA Vs. Netherlands, What Time & More Details

It’s here! The United States will battle the Netherlands for the 2019 Women’s World Cup, so find out when the final goes down, how to watch it online and more vital info.

After dominating the group stage and plowing through the knockout round, the United States Women’s National Team has reached the final of the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup. The soccer superstars will take on the Netherlands on July 7 for the glory of lifting the World Cup. For the Americans, this is a chance to go back-to-back for the first time. For the Netherlands’ women’s team, it’s a chance to win their first FIFA World Cup and prevent the United States from taking home another piece of hardware. While the United States remains a soccer juggernaut, they haven’t been entirely invincible in the lead-up to this match. Will the USA slay, or is will this be another case of “David versus Goliath?” Either way, here’s how you can catch every single second:

The game takes place at 11:00 AM ET on July 7. A month’s worth of soccer/football comes down to this. The final will take place at Parc Olympique Lyonnais in France at 11 AM ET / 8 AM PT. As for what channel the game will be on, Fox Sports will broadcast this epic finale. Fans in the States better get up early to watch some fantastic sport over breakfast. Eggs, bacon, and goals!

You can watch it online. Like with all Fox Sports games, fans can watch it on the Fox Sports Go app and on the Fox Sports Go streaming portal. A paid-television subscription (aka cable or satellite) will be required. FuboTV is also a way for fans to watch the game, and the streaming television service offers a free trial for new customers. Fox Sports will also broadcast the game on ROKU devices (with a participating pay-TV login.) Telemundo Deportes will also broadcast the game in Spanish, and the channel can also be broadcast on Roku devices (with a pay-TV login) For those who want to cut the chord, DIRECTV Now, Hulu with Live TV, PlayStation Vue, Sling TV, and YouTube TV are the other options.

The Americans are the favorite. This should come as no surprise. The United States has gone on an epic and historic winning streak in the 2019 edition of the FIFA Women’s World Cup. The USWNT made a statement on June 11 by obliterating Thailand, 13-0. Alex Morgan scored five goals in that bloodbath. They followed that with a 3-0 win over Chile and a 2-0 win over Sweden (the team that bounced them out of the 2016 Olympics.) From there, it was 2-1 all the way: the United States went 2-1 over Spain at the start of the Knockout round; 2-1 over France in the quarter-finals; and 2-1 over England in the semis. Will the USWNT go 2-1 again and win their fourth FIFA Women’s World Cup? There’s only one way to find out.