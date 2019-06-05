2019 Women’s World Cup: 40+ Cocktails To Enjoy While Rooting For Your Favorite Team

It wouldn’t be a FIFA Women’s World Cup without a cold, tasty drink. As the USWNT tries to bring home its second consecutive championship, here are some cocktail recipes to make you feel like you scored the game-winning goal.

Is there anything better than watching some of the best soccer in the world with a cold drink and some of your closest friends by your side? With the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup kicking off on June 7, the month-long tournament means there will be plenty of chances to watch some world-class football action while drinking some top-notch cocktails. While soccer/football usually goes hand-in-hand with beer, it’s time to step up your game. So, if you’re ducking out for an early happy hour to watch Megan Rapinoe, Alex Morgan, Carli Lloyd and the rest of the USWNT’s run for the cup, or if you’re hosting a gameday viewing party, here are some drink ideas to help turn your cocktail glass into your own “World Cup.”

There are drinks here for most every team competing in this year’s competition, so there’s a cocktail for every supporter at your soccer bash. However, since the spirit of the games is to promote equality and unity, don’t let these details of “which drink come from what country” or “should I stick to this spirit while I’m supporting that team” divide your party. After all, the World Cup is best when everybody is invited to the bash. So, drink up! (and drink responsibly.)

TEAM USA

Woodford Reserve Orange Mule

Ingredients:

2oz Woodford Reserve Distiller’s Select bourbon

1oz Gent’s Mule cocktail mix

5-6 dashes Woodford Orange Bitters

Ale-8-One ginger ale

Orange & lime wedge

Orange & Lime Twist

Method: Fill a Mule Mug with Ice. Pour Woodford Reserve Distiller’s select, Gent’s Mule Mix and bitters over ice. Fill with Ale-8-Ginger Ale. Squeeze over and drop in the orange and lime wedges. Rim the glass with orange and lime twists and enjoy!

Mint Daiquiri

Details: For the Rum connoisseur, good American made rum can be hard to come by. Bayou Rum is craft distilled from locally grown fresh Louisiana sugarcane using 100% single estate molasses produced by the oldest family-owned and operated sugar mill in the United States. Their craft rums make for perfect cocktails like the refreshing Mint Daiquiri, which is great to sip on while cheering for the USWNT looking for their second title in a row.

Ingredients:

1 1/2 ounces Bayou White Rum

1/2 ounce mint syrup

1/2 oz lime juice

½ oz grapefruit juice

Method: Add mint leaves and garnish with Grapefruit peel and serve up

DAM LemonBerry Fizz

Details: Get into the Empire State of mind by celebrating Old New York, which once was New Amsterdam.

Ingredients:

1.5 oz. New Amsterdam Vodka

4 oz. Strawberry Lemonade

Method: Top with Lemon Lime Soda. Garnish with Licorice Stick & Strawberry/Lemon

DAM Cotton Cran-dy

Ingredients:

1.5 oz. New Amsterdam Vodka

1 oz. Cranberry Juice

.5 oz. Pomegranate Juice

Method: Top with Ginger Beer. Garnish with lemon topped with Cotton Candy.

New Amsterdam Palmer

Ingredients:

1.5 oz. New Amsterdam Vodka 80-Proof or New Amsterdam Vodka Gluten-Free

3 oz. Lemonade

2 oz. Iced Tea

Method: Add ingredients into an ice-filled tall Collins glass, and stir together to combine/chill. Garnish with lemon.

New Amsterdam Shandy

Ingredients:

1 oz. New Amsterdam Vodka 80-Proof or New Amsterdam Vodka Gluten-Free

Orange 3 oz. COLD Lemonade

Fill w/ COLD Pilsner or Lager Beer of choice

Method: Add ingredients into a Pint glass, and gently stir together to combine/chill. Garnish with lemon (if desired).

New Amsterdam Azalea

Ingredients:

2 oz. New Amsterdam Vodka 80-Proof or New Amsterdam Gin

1.5 oz. Pineapple Juice

.5 oz. Fresh Lemon Juice

.5 oz. Grenadine

Method: Add ingredients into an ice-filled shaker, and shake together to combine/chill. Strain into a chilled martini/coupe glass, and garnish with a mint leaf (or with a lemon wheel/peel)

Tito’s Turmeric Tonic

Ingredients:

1 ½ oz Tito’s Handmade Vodka

2 oz pineapple juice

½ oz lemon juice

¼ oz turmeric

Method: Peel turmeric, roughly chop and muddle into a shaker. Add remaining ingredients and ice. Shake vigorously and strain into a coupe glass. Top with black pepper, if desired.

Tito’s Celery Gimlet

Ingredients:

2 oz Tito’s Handmade Vodka

1 ¼ oz celery juice

¾ oz simple syrup

1 oz fresh lime juice

Method: Shake all ingredients to a shaker with ice. Shake and strain into a coupe glass.

Cape Spritz

Ingredients:

4 oz Cape Mentelle SBS

.5 oz vermouth

.25 oz ginger syrup

2 oz tonic water Ginger slice Scooped melon balls

Method: Combine the ingredients in a cocktail shaker with ice. Give it a strong shake & fine strain into a large white wine glass over ice. Top up with tonic water, garnish & enjoy!

Sweet & Sour Sling

Details: Created by HI-CHEW mixologist partner Allison Kave, Co-Founder of Bar and Bakery Butter & Scotch.

Ingredients:

1.5 oz HI-CHEW Watermelon, HI-CHEW Grapefruit and HI-CHEW Lemon-infused gin**

1.5 oz pineapple juice

.5 oz Cherry Heering

.5 oz lemon juice

.25 oz Drambuie

.25 oz orange liqueur (like Cointreau)

Dash of Angostura bitters

Method: Shake all ingredients in a cocktail shaker with ice, strain over fresh ice in a collins glass. Garnish with fresh pineapple, an orange wheel, and a lime wedge.

**INFUSIONS: The infusion ratio is one piece of candy per ounce of liquor. Cut the candy into pieces and soak until dissolved.

The Blue Moon Summer Moon

Ingredients:

8 oz Blue Moon Belgian White

1oz Vodka

2 oz Lemonade

Method: Shake the vodka and lemonade with ice and strain into a double old-fashioned glass over ice cubes. Top with Blue moon. Stir gently. Serve with an orange wheel.

Island Moon



Ingredients:

7 oz Blue Moon Belgian White

2 oz Spiced Rum (or dark rum)

3 oz Pineapple juice

Method: Gently shake the rum and pineapple juice with ice and strain into a double old-fashioned glass over crushed ice. Top with Blue Moon. Gently stir. Serve with the orange wheel, pineapple wedge and maraschino cherry stacked on a cocktail pick.

BATCH DRINK RECIPES TO ENJOY WITH A GROUP OF FRIENDS

Amsterdam Collins

Ingredients:

33 oz./1L bottle New Amsterdam Vodka

10 oz. Triple Sec

89 oz./(1) 2.63L bottle Lemonade (i.e. Simply)

24 oz./2 cans: Club Soda or Lemon Lime Soda

That DAM 50/50

Ingredients:

1L New Amsterdam Vodka 80-Proof

2L Apple Cider

2L (approx. 6 pack cans) Ginger Beer

Coors Light Palechelada

Details: by La Newyorkina (makes 4-6)

Ingredients:

½ teaspoon of Kosher or sea salt

Three (3) ounces of fresh lime juice

One (1) tablespoon of hot sauce

One and a half (1 ½) teaspoon of Worcestershire sauce

Two (2) 12-oz. Coors Light cans

1/4-1/2 cup chili salt blend*

Method: With a spoon or whisk, mix the salt, lime juice, hot sauce, and Worcestershire sauce in a pitcher. Once mixed, add the beer and mix until it’s all combined. Pour mixture into the popsicle mold, freeze and wait for the magic to happen! (approx. time: 5 hours). To release from conventional molds, dip the paleta in warm water to help loosen it. Carefully pull it out, dip it in the chili salt blend, and enjoy the world’s most refreshing paleta!

*You can use a store-bought blend or make your own by mixing coarse or kosher salt and your ground chili of choice

Tropical Orchard Punch

Details: by Angry Orchard mixologist partner Jeremy Oertel. (Serves 8-10)

Ingredients:

3 bottles Angry Orchard Crisp Apple

1 cup White Rum

0.5 cup Peach Nectar

1.5 cups Passion Fruit Juice

0.5 cup Lime Juice

0.5 cup Vanilla Syrup

10 dashes Peychaud’s Bitters

Method: Add all ingredients to a punch bowl with ice and stir to combine. Garnish with peach and apple slices.

Bushwick Punch

Ingredients:

4½ cups Smoke Tree Rosé

2 cups unsweetened black tea

¾ cup lemon juice

½ cup bourbon

½ cup raw cane sugar syrup

1 cup blueberries

1 lemon, sliced

TEAM MEXICO

MX Caipirinha

Details: A cocktail coming from Melody Maker Cancun, a lifestyle resort offering a multi-sensory experience in paradise. The drink is refreshing and slightly spicy!

Ingredients:

1 Oz White Rum

½ Oz Ancho Reyes

2 Fresh Raspberries & Strawberries

¼ Red Prickly Pear Cactus Fruit

1 Lemon (Cubes & Slices)

1 Oz MM Red Fruits Syrup

3 Oz Club Soda

Ice

Method: Place the lemon, raspberries, strawberries, red prickly pear cactus fruit (without prickly exterior, use gloves in case of be necessary), white rum and the mm red fruits syrup into the glass, crush slightly and muddle all ingredients, add the ancho reyes liquor, fill with crushed ice and add club soda.

Mezcal Paloma

Details: As many celebrated World Paloma Day in the States, World Cup fans rooting for Mexico can again enjoy a refreshing Paloma but this time with an interesting twist using Mezcal. The makers of Se Busca draw their inspiration from the brave women of the Mexican Revolution who stood shoulder to shoulder with men in battle for a new constitution. What better way to cheer on Mexico’s Women National Football Team than with a Mezcal that honors the brave women of the country’s past.

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Se Busca Joven Mezcal

6oz Jarritos Grapefruit Soda

0.5oz Lime Juice

Method: Build cocktail by placing all ingredients in (optional) salt rimmed highball over fresh ice. Stir to mix.

Margarita Al Pastor

Ingredients:

2oz Corralejo Silver tequila

8 pieces of Pina charred

1 oz jarabe chiles

½ oz agave syrup

1 oz lime juice

Methods: Macerate the ingredients without tequila, then add ice to the shaker with 2oz of Corralejo Silver and shake. Strain 2x when adding to the glass. ENJOY!

Mezcal (UNION) Mule

Details: Mezcal Union launched this summer, and in addition to its artisanal blend of agave with a hint of smokiness, it’s the mezcal with the greater good in mind: uniting Oaxaca’s farmers and producers. Mezcal Union supports indigenous families through initial investments for them to be able to reforest their ﬁelds with agave and improve their Palenques (Distilleries), helping both the Mexican economy and environment.

Ingredients:

1.5 oz MEZCAL Union Joven

0.5 oz Lime Juice

0.5 oz Ginger beer

Method: In a shaker, combine mezcal and lime juice. Add ice and shake until cold. Strain into a glass. Add Ice. Top with ginger beer. Garnish with sliced cucumber, ginger, and a sprinkle of chili powder.

JAMAIZCAL

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Mexcal Union Joven

Dash of lime juice

Hibiscus water

Rosemary leaves

Chili powder

Method: Frost a glass rim with chili powder (or salt.) Pour Mexcal Union Joven and the lime juice dash. Add the hibiscus water. Mix with a bar spoon. Garnish with rosemary leaves.

TEAM SPAIN

THE ESPAÑA DELIGHT

Details: The drink comes from Aloft Miami Aventura, the hip, contemporary hotel.

Ingredients:

3.5oz of Ginger Beer

2oz of Dark Spiced Rum

.5oz of Lime Juice

.5oz of Ginger Simple Syrup

.25oz Orange Liquor

Couple Dash of Bitters

Splash of Maraschino Cherry Juice

Method: In an hi-ball glass, add all measured ingredients (except ginger beer) and mix. Add ice and top with Ginger Beer. Garnish with a bamboo skewered candied pineapple and lime wheel or a slightly scorched rosemary sprig.

TEAM ARGENTINA

Argentinian Buck

Details: Created by Jane Elkin, Dream Baby, 162-164 Avenue B New York, NY)

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Fernet-Branca

Splash of lime juice

Ginger Beer

Method: In a tall glass, pour Fernet-Branca over ice. Add lime juice. Top with ginger beer. Garnish with a lime wedge.

Inspiration: For the refined palate that seeks something a little laid back — a pleasantly bitter and minty liqueur mixes gracefully here with the spicy, earthy kick of carefully brewed ginger beer. An instant classic!

TEAM BRAZIL/ SOUTH AMERICA

THE CALIENTE MOJITO de BRAZIL

Details: The drink also comes from Aloft Miami Aventura, the hip, contemporary hotel.

Ingredients:

2oz of Bacardi Rum

1oz of Lime Juice

.25oz Dekuyper

.25oz Mango Puree

A Few Mango Slices

3-4 Mint Leaves

A Dash of Chili

2-3oz of Ginger Ale

Method: In a mixing tin, add a few pcs of mango slices, mint leaves, chili, and muddle lightly. Add all liquid ingredients and mint. Add ice and shake. Pour all contents into a hi-ball glass and top with club soda. Garnish with a mint sprig.

Caipirinha Da Terra

Ingredients:

2 oz Novo Fogo Silver Cachaça

1 organic lime

1.5 tbsp rapadura sugar

Method: Cut off both ends of the lime and slice it down the middle. Remove the pith and slice the lime into 8 pieces, and add them to a shaker. Add rapadura sugar and muddle until the sugar is dissolved and the lime is squeezed of its juice. Add the cachaça and shake with ice. Dump everything into a tumbler and garnish with flowers.

Cruel Summer

Details: This drink was created by Brooklyn’s Water Tower. While Venezuela didn’t qualify for the 2019 Women’s World Cup, the love of soccer/football runs deep within the country. No better way to celebrate South American soccer than with Santa Teresa 1796, made by Venezuela’s oldest rum distillery.

Ingredients:

1 oz Santa Teresa 1796 rum

0.25 oz Genepy le Chamois

0.25 oz Mandarine Napoleon

1 spoonful Banana Combier

0.75 oz fresh lemon juice

Method: Shaken, served in a highball glass with a Collins ice sphere. Top drink with sparkling wine and garnish with a single plantain chip and an edible orchid.

Aragua Style

Ingredients:

2 oz Santa Teresa 1796 Rum

1 oz Fresh lime juice

0.75 oz Simple syrup

2 Dashes of tiki bitters

1 Dash Angostura

Method: Add all ingredients into a Collins glass. Fill glass 2/3rds of the way with crushed ice. Stir and enjoy. Garnish with a mint sprig

TEAM JAMAICA

From Lima To Montego Bay

Details: From the Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall at Montego Bay in Jamaica.

Ingredients:

1 1/2 oz Jack Daniels

2 oz fresh pineapple juice

1/2 oz Drambuie

1/8 oz simple syrup

1/8 oz fresh lime juice

1 1/2 oz Red Stripe beer

Garnish: Pineapple leaves, coffee, and orange sugar.

Method: Put all the ingredients in a shaker (except beer) add some ice and shake very well, pour the beer into the shaker, fill the glass with ice, serve the cocktail with a garnish of two pineapple leaves with coffee and orange sugar on the rim.

TEAM ENGLAND

The All Rounder

Details: The drink comes from queensyard, a British restaurant in NYC where the layout is inspired by the rooms of an English country home.

Ingredients:

1.5oz Hendricks Gin

4oz Fever Tree Elderflower Tonic

Large Mint Spring

Cucumber ribbon (Use a vegetable peeler to cut a cucumber length wise)

3 juniper berries

Method: Shoot your shot with a cocktail inspired by the roundhouse kick — in the name of the Queen! Build all ingredients over ice in a goblet wine glass.

TEAM ITALY

Eat Drink and be Rose(mary)

Ingredients:

Stella Rosa Moscato D’Asti (Stella Rose is the #1 Italian imported wine in the USA)

Rosemary

Lemon

Method: Fill flutes with Stella Rosa Moscato D’Asti. Squeeze in lemon juice. Slowly add in tall rosemary stalk (careful not to allow the wine to overflow). Garnish with a lemon wedge.

RUFFINO Italian Shooter

Ingredients:

3 parts Ruffino Sparkling Rosé

1 part vodka

¾ parts lemon juice

¾ parts simple syrup (or spice this up by making blackberry simple syrup)

1 egg white

Fresh blackberries

Method: Dry shake ingredients (except for the rosé), and then add ice and shake again. Pour into a highball glass and top off with Ruffino Sparkling Rosé. Garnish with a blackberry skewer.

TEAM SWEDEN

SVEDKA RED, WHITE, & BOOM

Ingredients:

1 ¾ parts SVEDKA Vodka

½ part triple sec

¾ part lemonade

1 part cranberry juice

1 part fresh lime juice

Method: Combine all ingredients in a pitcher with plenty of room for ice. To begin, add 5-6 cups of ice and stir. Garnish with strawberries and blueberries. As the party grows, keep adding ice and fruit.

SVEDKA AMERICAN DREAM PUNCH

Ingredients:

2 parts SVEDKA Vodka

½ part Orange Curaçao

½ part simple syrup

1-part fresh lime juice

Dash Grenadine

Method: Combine ingredients in a pitcher and top with ice. Garnish with blackberries and mint.

SVEDKA French Kiss

Ingredients:

1 1/2 parts Svedka Vanilla

2 parts Coconut Water

Splash Sour Mix

Method: BUILD in a shaker. SHAKE AND STRAIN into a martini glass. GARNISH with whipped cream.

Midnight Sun

Details: While Finland didn’t qualify for the World Cup, Norway and Sweden did. You can show your support with this delicious drink with FINLANDIA vodka.

Ingredients:

1/2 oz FINLANDIA @ Grapefruit Vodka

1 dash Chambord® liqueur (or Grenadine)

¹/3 oz lime juice

¾ oz honey syrup

2 oz pink grapefruit juice

1 dash egg white (optional)

4 sage leaves

pink grapefruit wedge

Method: Shake and build in the glass. Garnish with sage leaves and pink grapefruit wedge

TEAM FRANCE

Rosé All Day

Details: Hampton Water Rosé is a is an American brand that blends the lifestyles of the South of France and the Hamptons

Ingredients:

2 oz Deep Eddy Vodka

1 oz Hampton Water Rosé

Chartreuse Rinsed Glass

Grapefruit Peel

Method: Add Deep Eddy Vodka and Hampton Water rosé to mixing glass with ice. Stir to chill. Rinse glassware with Green Chartreuse and discard. Pour martini into the glass and rub the rim with the peel before resting it in the glass.

The All-American

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Grey Goose Le Citron

.5 oz Bacardi Pineapple

Soda Water

Method: Garnish with Raspberries and Blueberries

Paris to Pampelonne

Ingredients:

2 parts Grey Goose vodka

1 part St-Germain

1 part fresh lemon juice

3 parts soda water

1 splash extra virgin olive oil

Method: Mix and serve over in a large glass; garnish with the zest of a lemon

Blood Orange Sangria

Ingredients:

35ml Grey Goose vodka

20ml Pinot Noir

20ml Fresh Lemon Juice

125ml Fresh Pomegranate Juice

20ml Fresh Blood Orange Juice

10ml Crème De Mûre

Method: Add spirits and other ingredients in a wine glass over crushed ice. Stir well and garnish with fresh pomegranate seeds and a slice of blood orange. Garnish with orange wedges, lemon wheels, a pinch of powdered clove.

TEAM JAPAN

Tokyo Drifter

Details: A drink made by Zuma Miami, a chic and minimalist Japanese hot spot.

Ingredients:

1.75 sapphire gin

0.25 jack ruddy tonic

1 oz lemon juice

0.75 oz simple syrup

Method: Muddle 2 shiso leaves and 4 -5 mint leaves in a shaker tin. Add ingredients. Fill shaker with ice. Shake vigorously. Fine strain into a chilled coupe. Garnish with a lemon twist.

TEAM AUSTRALIA

New World Sour

Ingredients:

1.5 ounces STARWARD Nova Whisky

.5 ounces lemon

.5 ounces sugar syrup

.5 ounces egg white

.5 ounces Australian Shiraz

Fresh cracked black pepper

Method: Add all ingredients except shiraz to a cocktail shaker. Add 1 turns of black pepper from a grinder. Shake without ice to emulsify egg whites then shake with ice. Strain into a rocks glass full of ice and float shiraz over top of the drink.

TEAM NETHERLANDS

Botanical Spritz

Details: Ketel One comes from the Nolet Distillery in Schiedam, the Netherlands.

Ingredients:

1 1/2 ounces Ketel One Botanical Cucumber & Mint Vodka (can also substitute other flavors Grapefruit & Rose or Peach & Orange Blossom)

3 ounces Fever Tree Club Soda

ice

cucumber slices, to garnish

mint sprigs, to garnish

Method: Fill a wine glass with fresh ice and add vodka. Top with club sodas. Stir, then add cucumber slices and mint sprigs to garnish.

READY TO MAKE COCKTAILS

Bellini Organic Spritz

The Organic SPRITZ are ready to drink, canned cocktails made from REAL and Organic ingredients with no added sugar. They’re the most convenient and delicious way to enjoy a cocktail during this year’s World Cup! They come in Bellini, Margarita, Paloma and Sangria variations.

Remember to drink responsibly during the 2019 Women’s World Cup, and may your favorite team win!