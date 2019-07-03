Kim Kardashian: Her Feelings On Taylor Swift’s Feud With Scooter Braun & If She’ll Get Involved

Will Taylor Swift mentioning Kim Kardashian and Kanye West while fighting with Scooter Braun start a feud with them, too? We’ve learned the answer, exclusively.

Fans were shocked (well, some of them) when Taylor Swift drudged up her old drama with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West in her open letter about Scooter Braun. But despite the shoutout, Kim’s staying silent about the whole situation, HollywoodLife has learned EXCLUSIVELY. Kim was under the impression that their feud was firmly in the past, and the last thing that she wants is to “get involved in another public drama” with Taylor, a Kardashian insider told us, adding that Kim’s “very happy that their feud is over and doesn’t want to engage again.”

Taylor’s beef with Kanye, of course, started in 2009 when he interrupted her accepting an award at the MTV VMAs to praise Beyonce. It seemed like they made peace over the years, but it reignited in 2016 when Kanye released the song “Famous” and its controversial music video. The song included the lyrics “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex

Why? I made that bitch famous.” The music video featured a naked Taylor look-alike, as well, and she slammed Kanye for it during an acceptance speech at the 2016 Grammys.

Here’s the thing — Kim pulled out the receipts shortly afterward, releasing audio on Snapchat of Taylor giving Kanye her blessing to include the lyrics, over the phone. In Taylor’s Tumblr letter deriding music manager and “bully,” Scooter Braun, for buying Big Machine Records, and therefore, her entire music catalog, she mentioned him being friends with Kanye during this time period; Scooter is Kanye’s manager. As the source told us EXCLUSIVELY, Kim would “prefer that Kanye not be pulled into anything, as she wants to keep their lives positive and drama-free.”

The source also added that Kim has enough to deal with right now — she’s under fire for naming her shapewear line Kimono, and she “did not see it coming because there was never any intention on her part to be disrespectful.”

HollywoodLife reached out to Kim Kardashian’s rep for comment but did not hear back as of press time.