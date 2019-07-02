Cardi B Shares Adorable Video Of Kulture Rocking A Newsboy Cap & Giving ‘Maaaa Attitude’ At 11 Mos.

Cardi B has flooded her social media with the cutest pictures and videos of baby Kulture and July 2 was no different for the rapper as she posted another too cute clip!

Cardi B, 26, shared yet another adorable video of her baby Kulture on July 2. The “Bodak Yellow” hit-maker took to Instagram and posted the precious clip with her 46.6 million followers. The 11-month-old little girl, who Cardi shares with husband and Migos rapper Offset, 27, looked cuter than ever in a newsboy cap and a sparkling diamond earring and matching tennis bracelet. Kulture showed love for her A-list parents in a tiny colorful t-shirt that read, “I love mom and dad sooo much!”

“Maaaa attitude,” Cardi captioned the short video which garnered the attention of celebrities and fans alike. Fifth Harmony singer Lauren Jauregui commented, “Que Lindaaaa,” which translates to “How cute.” Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star Lyrica Anderson wrote, “She’s so beautiful 😍❤️,” while singer Jessenia Gallegos added, “She’s got the same mannerisms as you !! Omg !! 💕 Twinning ✨.”

One fan noticed in the video that Kulture had lost one of her earrings and Cardi B revealed a surprise for her infant one week ahead of her 1st birthday on July 10. “I see she lost her other earring too… my daughter lost hers a couple of days ago 😆😆😆,” one fan commented. “Yeup I got some new ones I ain’t putting them on before her birthday …she not losing the new ones before her birthday -_-,” Cardi hilariously replied.

Meanwhile, Cardi has a full plate with her busy career and a baby girl. But could another child be on the way soon? As we reported earlier, a source close to the multi-talented star revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, “Cardi really isn’t thinking about having more kids right now, but that doesn’t mean she’s completely opposed to the idea either. Cardi’s life is incredibly busy right now with her hectic work schedule, caring for Kulture, and setting aside time to spend with Offset.”