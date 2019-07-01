Selena Gomez Stuns In White One-Piece Swimsuit During Cousin’s Bachelorette Party In Mexico

Selena Gomez, 26, looked gorgeous in white when she hit the beach in Mexico on July 1. The singer was having a girlie vacay, celebrating her cousin’s bachelorette.

Selena Gomez, 26, looked gorgeous in white while hanging out on a beach in Punta Mita, Mexico on July 1. The singer looked sophisticated in a timeless, ivory one-piece, with her hair pulled up into a high bun. (You can see the pics HERE.) Selena has been celebrating in Mexico as part of her cousin Priscilla DeLeon’s bachelorette party. The proud bride-to-be jetted off with her gal pals (including the former child star) to live it up before she ties the knot to her fiancé Jay Cosme.

The cousins were joined by Selena’s former assistant, Theresa Marie Mingus, the woman behind the Krahs swimsuit line. Theresa has been living it up in Mexico too and has shared numerous photos of herself soaking up the sun at the Four Seasons in Punta Mita. On June 28 she shared a photo of herself lounging with Selena and Priscilla on what appears to be a cabana. The former Disney child star wore a red hot one-piece. Priscilla rocked a white swimsuit and Theresa looked glam in a florescent green string bikini. “My fam is getting married 😭,” she captioned the post.

Of course the ladies are having fun, but Selena was able to show off one of Theresa’s creations on the trip. On June 28, the “Come & Get It” singer channeled Baywatch star Pamela Anderson by posing in the Krahs red one-piece, which was shared on the company’s Instagram page. Selena looked sultry standing in the sea with her wet hair scrapped back. “BAE WATCH 💋 @selenagomez is wearing the Comino Rib One Piece,” the caption read, before noting that the swimsuit is also available in navy and white.

The pop star’s fans were thrilled with the pic. “OH SWEET BABY JESUS HAVE MERCY,” one person wrote. “#hotlena came to slay,” another person added, while yet another follower gushed, “Queen of everything.”