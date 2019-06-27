‘RHONY’: Bethenny Frankel ‘Felt Dennis Pulling’ Her During Near-Death Experience

Bethenny Frankel revealed she had a close encounter with her ex-boyfriend, Dennis Shields — who died in Aug. 2018 — during her own ‘near-death experience’ four months later.

“Do you want to hear the craziest thing ever?” Bethenny Frankel asked her personal driver during the June 27 episode of The Real Housewives of New York City. Following a near-death experience, during which Bethenny almost died due to an allergic reaction in Dec. 2018, the Skinnygirl mogul revealed: “When I was going to the emergency room — like in the middle of all the craziness — I felt Dennis [Shields] pulling at me. I didn’t think it. I felt it. I felt that he was pulling me. Do you believe in things like that?”

Bethenny’s driver said he did before she declared, “But now I’m done with him. I talk about him too much. I bring him up, I bring up his sayings, I bring up everything. I’m done. It’s over. That is over, let me be. You go be where you are, and I’m going to stay here.” Bethenny’s ex, Dennis, died suddenly in Aug. 2018, due to a reported drug overdose. Since then, she’s had a hard time dealing with his passing. Fortunately, she’s found love again, but that never stopped her from talking about Dennis on a daily basis — until now. During her confessional, Bethenny said, “I’ll always love Dennis. I talk about him, I think about him every single day. But he always wanted me to be happy, ultimately. He always said to me, ‘You will find someone who will love you and treat you the way that you deserve to be treated, so it was some sort of closure with Dennis. I’m not… going… with you.”

Instead of joining Dennis on the other side, Bethenny chose to fight for her life. And she survived an allergic reaction that nearly killed her — something that she revealed on Twitter on Dec. 17, 2018. Bethenny actually told her co-star, Sonja Morgan, that she overheard a paramedic saying that if it had been another five minutes before they got to her, she would have “passed away”.

I have rare fish allergy. Sun,I had soup,itched & was unconscious for 15 mins then to ER & ICU for 2 days w BP of 60/40.I couldn’t talk,see, thought I had a stroke & dying & told if 5 mins later I’d be dead. 911 & EPI saved me.I’ll never not carry an #epipen @newtonwellesley xo — Bethenny Frankel (@Bethenny) December 18, 2018

