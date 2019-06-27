Kylie Jenner Stuns In Bikini Top As She Wishes Sister Khloe Kardashian A Happy Birthday

Kylie Jenner teamed up with Kim and Kourtney Kardashian to put together a B-Day montage for Khloe, which will air in a TV special on June 27! The cosmetics mogul filmed her segment right on the beach.

Kylie Jenner, 21, couldn’t stop gushing about her role model, Khloe Kardashian, in honor of her older sister’s 35th birthday on June 27. The young billionaire partnered with fellow sisters Kim, 38, and Kourtney, 40, to film “b-day wishes” that’ll air during the E! special Khloe’s Pop-Up Birthday on Thursday night, June 27. While Kim and Kourtney gave their birthday shout-outs from home, Kylie was in the middle of a tropical getaway! Stripped down to a salmon string bikini and rocking beachy waves, the makeup mogul told the camera, “Happy birthday, Khloe. You are such a bright light in this world. There will never be another you. You truly are so special, I look up to you so much.”

Once again, Kylie emphasized that she has “looked up” to Khloe her whole life, adding, “I love you so much. You brighten every room that you go in. You make every party, you brighten just all of our lives. I love you, happy birthday.” Khloe’s other sisters had just as kind words to say. Kim confessed that the birthday girl is her “favorite sister,” and even revealed the motivation behind her freshly cut lob: Khloe herself, because it’s Koko’s “favorite hairstyle.” Meanwhile, Kourtney called the Good American co-founder her “soulmate,” although Khloe didn’t earn that title until she was 16 years old (the Poosh founder cheekily said she didn’t remember Khloe before then). Even Pierre The Mime made a cameo.

Don’t fret, because Kendall Jenner, 23, and Scott Disick, 36, also sent birthday wishes in separate E! clips that Khloe shared to her Instagram Story. Kendall revealed her favorite activity with Khloe is to “have fun and go out and get drunk and be crazy and scream at each other” — to this, Khloe joked that she’s going to “bodyslam” the model later — while the Lord Disick said Khloe is “definitely the strongest person” he knows.

While fans gushed over the sisterly tribute video, they weren’t so welcoming of Tristan Thompson’s birthday comments. Khloe’s ex shared a photo of her and their 1-year-old daughter, True, with the following Instagram caption: “Happy birthday Khloe Kardashian. You are the most beautiful human I have ever met inside and out. Thank you for being an amazing mommy to our Princess True. She is blessed to have someone like you to look up to. I wish you nothing but more success and sending you positive blessing your way. Enjoy your day Koko.” Awkward timing, considering that his scandal with Kylie’s former best friend, Jordyn Woods, 21, is currently playing out on Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Well, as Kim said in the video above, here’s to a new year that’s “drama free,” with “no more bulls**t.”