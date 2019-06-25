Robin Givens Admits ‘There’s A Lot Of Sex’ In New Show ‘Ambitions’: ‘Once It Started, It Didn’t Stop’

Robin Givens is taking on power, ambitions, leadership & a whole lot of sex in her new role as Stephanie Carlisle Lancaster in ‘Ambitions.’ She teased the show to HL & admitted there will be a lot of intercourse.

Oooh la la! Say goodbye to the Mayor of Riverdale and hello to Stephanie Carlisle Lancaster! Robin Givens takes on a sexy new role in OWN’s Ambitions, as Atlanta-based lawyer and wife to the mayor, Stephanie, who has *ambitions* for her hubby, Evan Lancaster (Brian White), to become Georgia’s first African-American governor. However, mixed in between the drama and power struggles, there is a ton of sex! “It’s about a bunch of lawyers, power… and it’s got a lot of sex going on. Quite frankly,” Robin laughed in an EXCLUSIVE interview on the HollywoodLife podcast. “I’ve used the word delicious. I’ve heard yummy. Oprah says salacious. It’s all of those. Scintillating. It is all of those things!”

The drama arises when Stephanie’s former best friend Amara Hughes (Essence Atkins), a prosecutor in the U.S. Attorney’s Office, moves back to Atlanta with her husband, who happens to be Stephanie’s ex. “it’s nice to see what happens between the two of them. It’s like let the games begin,” Robin continued. “Everybody kind of wants what they want in this show, and go about getting it in strange ways.” When it comes to Stephanie’s power-hungry husband, Robin admitted that he isn’t corrupt, but he’s “got a certain swag about it. He likes women… which brings us back to the sex of the show!”

The Head Of The Class star revealed that it seemed like in the beginning, everyone was “getting it” but her character in the Will Packer series. “I didn’t for a long time and I was like, ‘Hey, what’s going on?’ But then, once it started, it just hasn’t stopped,” Robin laughed. “It’s nice. There’s a great scene where we see Evan defend Stephanie in a situation…and it goes from this fight to just ripping each other’s clothes off, which is fun!” She added, “Sex on a desk! Everybody has to do that at least once!”

Ambitions airs on Tuesdays at 10 PM ET on OWN! Listen to the full HollywoodLife podcast interview with Robin Givens, here!