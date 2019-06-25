BTS’ Jimin Holds V’s Dog, Tannie’s Paws In His Hands & Fans Can’t Get Over The Cuteness

Stop what you’re doing, because Tannie and Jimin are the cutest duo you’ll see all day! The singer spent time with V’s Pomeranian pup and showed off Tannie’s cute paws in his hands. And, the BTS ARMY is so happy about the new photos!

Jimin, 23, got the BTS ARMY very excited when he bonded with V‘s Pomeranian pooch in new photos shared by the band’s official Twitter account on June 25! Yeontan (whose nickname is “Tannie”) sat with Jimin, who held the pup’s little paws in his hands. Sadly, Jimin and Tannie’s faces were not visible, but fans were filled with joy after seeing the new snaps.

“I need more Jimin and Tannie content,” one fan tweeted, and we couldn’t agree more! “WE MISS YOU,” another replied to the photos, adding the hashtag, “JIMIN”. “WE MISS YOUR PRETTY FACE, WE MISS YOUR HEALING SMILE, WE MISS YOUR SOOTHING VOICE,” the message continued. “Tannie and Jimin. The world’s most adorable beings,” one fan declared on Twitter.

BTS fans have watched the little pup grow up, so it’s understandable why there’s so much excitement around the photos. And, the pics were so popular that Tannie began trending on Twitter thanks to the loyal BTS ARMY. Take a look at the new photos, below!

Tannie has become quite the celebrity since V introduced him to the world. In fact, Tannie’s appeared in several videos with BTS. He was present for the filming of J-Hope’s “Daydream” music video, a December 5 livestream with V and Jimin. And, the Pomeranian made a cameo in BTS’ Burn The Stage: The Movie.

Tannie’s paws and Jimin’s hands took over the internet just two weeks after V, 23, was reunited with his adorable Teacup Pomeranian. The K-Pop singer came home to his cute pup after BTS’ busy Love Yourself: Speak Yourself tour schedule.