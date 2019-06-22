Cardi B & Offset’s Double Date With T.I. & Tiny: Why The Couples Are Such Close Friends

Hip Hop’s two biggest power couples had a date night out, as Cardi B and Offset chilled with T.I. and Tiny. With their happy marriages and huge careers, they had tons to talk about

With the BET Awards going down in L.A. on June 23, nearly all of hip hop royalty is in town for the big event. That means a lot of very busy talented people are finally getting to catch up with one another. That was the case for Cardi B, 26, and her husband Offset, 27, as they chilled out with T.I., 38, and wife Tiny Harris, 43, at ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Awards at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Los Angeles on June 20. The couples have so much in common, balancing massive careers with family so there was plenty to talk about.

“T.I., Tiny, Cardi and Offset really enjoy one another’s friendship. They actually have a lot more in common than people may think. The ladies enjoy talking about their men and careers and balancing everything,” a source close to Tip and Tiny tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Grammy winner Cardi’s a mother of one as daughter Kulture turns one in July, while Xscape singer Tiny has young three kids with T.I., as well as an adult daughter.

“Both couples also joke about their love-making and passion in the bedroom that they share and who is more passionate. They shared some good laughs over it! They have so much respect for one another and truly enjoyed catching up the other night,” our insider continued.

Tip posted the photo of the couples together to his Instagram, with his arms around Tiny and Cardi and joked about how lucky he and Offset are to have successful wives. He captioned the pic “Congratulations to da homies @iamcardib & @offsetyrn On all their awards last night!!! #TheRichWivesClub.” But more importantly, he had a huge night himself at the ASCAP Awards as he was presented with a major honor and brought daughter Heiress, 3, onstage while he accepted it. Next to an Instagram pic of him holding the trophy and his smiling little girl he wrote “Honored to have been presented the inaugural (first one ever) @ascap ASCAP ‘Voice of The Culture’ award. A pleasure to share this moment. Times like these boggle me because I never thought I’d live to see days like this. 🤷🏾‍♂️ Won’t he do it!!!!” Congrats to everyone on their big night!