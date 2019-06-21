T.I. & Tiny Enjoy Night Out With Cardi B & Offset At ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Awards

T.I. and Tiny, along with Cardi B and Offset, snapped a group photo at the ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Awards which Tiny labeled ‘pure greatness.’ We can see why — T.I. and Cardi were the MVPs of the show!

A double date with double the trophies! T.I., 38, and his wife Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 43, ran into none other than Cardi B, 26, and her husband Offset, 27, at the ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Awards in the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Los Angeles on June 20. Tiny and Offset were playing cheerleaders for their respective spouses, who both scooped major awards on Thursday night — T.I. took home ASCAP’s first-ever Voice of the Culture Award, which honored both Tip’s music contributions and his “active role in philanthropic and community transformation efforts through his non-profit, Harris Community Works (HCW),” according to ASCAP’s press release. Meanwhile, Cardi became the first female rapper to receive the Songwriter of the Year award (the award show has been running for 34 years, as of 2019).

The following day, Tiny took to her Instagram to reflect on the successful night. The Xscape member first shared a girls’ photo with her daughter Heiress, 3 (the tot was preoccupied with a phone) and Cardi. “Out celebrating @troubleman31 First ever #VoiceOfTheCulture award 🏆 but This beauty @iamcardib won so many @ascap awards last night!! So Dope to see her winning!! Congratulations to all the amazing writers who won!! 👑,” Tiny gushed in the post’s caption. Both ladies stunned in figure-hugging dresses, and even twinned with long and sleek raven manes!

Tiny followed that post with the group shot of her, T.I., Cardi and Offset: “Ok I lied…I found another 1!! Pure greatness in this pic 👑🏆🏦💰.” An excellent choice in adjective — that’s the same word we would use to describe Cardi’s speech, as she wasn’t shy to acknowledge her hard work. “Sometimes I gotta see it and feel it myself,” the “Press” rapper told the audience. “Everybody always wants to say I made it because of this or made it because of that. I made it because I worked my a** off.”

Cardi’s big night preceded a shocking report that the Grammy-winning rapper was indicted on 14 charges, including “two counts of felony attempted assault with intent to cause serious physical injury,” in relation to a fight at a New York strip club in Aug. 2018, according to TMZ — a spokesperson for the Queens District Court confirmed this report with HollywoodLife.