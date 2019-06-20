Nicki Minaj’s BF, Kenneth Petty, Grabs Her Chest & She Calls Him Her ‘Husband’ In Sexy New Video

Nicki Minaj let fans in on an intimate moment in the bedroom with her beau, Kenneth Petty. In a new video, she shamelessly teased her new song ‘Megatron’ while flaunting steamy PDA with her man.

Ok Nicki, we see you. In a new video, Nicki Minaj, 36, got all her Twitter followers talking when she flaunted footage of herself in bed with her partner, Kenneth Petty. The video raised eyebrows for a number of reasons. Not only did the rapper called Kenneth her “husband” in the 47-second clip, but she whipped out a gun at one point. Yep — you read that right. Don’t worry though! Apparently, she only had the firearm handy because they were about to go to the “shooting range.” On top of that, the Twitter video was incredibly sexy seeing as Kenneth simply could not seem to take his hands off Nicki Minaj’s body. The rapper’s boyfriend was seen rubbing his hands over her stomach before then working his way up to her chest. The clip was steamy and chock full of PDA from start to finish! “When morning wood leads to #Megatron promo. 😩😂 who’s ready for MIDNIGHT?!!!! 😜” Nicki said in the caption, plugging her forthcoming track.

Fans immediately jumped to conclusions after seeing the video of Kenneth rubbing Nicki’s stomach. “What’s up with the tummy rubbing? You pregnant huh,” one fan commented below the post. “OMG QUEEN OF RAP IS PREGNANT,” another wrote in a tweet. “What’s with that belly rub??? Onikatron better explain,” yet another questioned. While the “Barbie Dreams” rapper clearly hoped to promo her new song, no one could get over the endless belly rubbing in the video. “Let me see that belly again Nicki 👀,” one fan even said.

Nicki just might be her own best publicist because she definitely has everyone on the lookout for her next single now. The queen bee rapper was sure to name drop her forthcoming single in one part of the clip. “Do you like ‘Megatron’ the song?” she asked her boyfriend. “What’s your favorite line?” she demanded to know. Nicki then ended the clip by blasting a snippet of her new song! “Megatron” is set to drop at midnight on June 21, according to the rapper.

when morning wood leads to #Megatron promo. 😩😂 who’s ready for MIDNIGHT?!!!! 😜🦄 pic.twitter.com/3OA7pgz8hZ — MEGATRON (@NICKIMINAJ) June 20, 2019

That’s one way to promote a new song! Nicki’s spicy new clip definitely has everyone talking and it looks like fans cannot wait to hear the full version of “Megatron.”