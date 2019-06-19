Trina Shades Her Exes In Hot New Collab Track With Nicki Minaj — Listen To ‘BAPS’

Surprise! Out of nowhere, Nicki MInaj & Trina dropped a fiery new collaboration & the hard-hitting track takes aim at a TON of Trina’s ex-boyfriends.

No one was safe on Trina’s new track with Nicki Minaj. After the two rap music queens dropped a surprise song on June 19, everyone took notice that the song threw some MAJOR shade at Trina’s exes. “This one is for French Montana//Tory Lanez and friends//Jay Harden, and you too, Mr. Martin//I curved y’all boys,” she spits on the track, alluding to French Montana, James Harden, and Kenyan Martin , and rapper Tory Lanez. The vicious song, “BAP,” even took aim at her A-list rapper ex, Lil Wayne. “I know a dude named Wayne that I used to f**k//I slid on him, got a check, then I was off in that truck,” she rapped in one verse.

Fans can not get over how honest the rap boss got on her new song with Nicki. “Trina really name dropped her exes in her new song foskdbdjekemdn,” one incredulous fan wrote. “As soon as Trina started naming her exes I knew it would bang tbh #baps,” another tweet read. Everyone seemed the be in agreement: the song is a BOP. “EXCUSE ME WE GOT A SUMMER ANTHEM, WOMEN ASSEMBLE,” one person praised. “BAPS is a mother fuckin’ BOPPPPP,” yet another remarked. Listen to the hard-hitting new collab track for yourself, above!