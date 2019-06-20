Etika: Fans Fear For YouTube Star After He Posts Disturbing ‘I’m Sorry’ Video

Fans are worried that something terrible may have happened to YouTube star, Etika, after he posted a cryptic video and apology message reflecting on his life.

Etika (real name Daniel Desmond Amofah) has left fans deeply concerned after he posted what many think is a suicide video at midnight on June 20. The video is simply titled ‘I’m Sorry,’ and in the description, Etika wrote some trouble things that left fans worried he might be thinking about taking his own life. “I’ve lived an incredible life filled with thrills and happiness,” he wrote. “Even though I always was an odd blal out, I used that as my strength and brought together an incredible community of insane wild bois just like me. God I’ll miss you all so much.” He later added, “My time ends now, but if there is a way for me to, I’ll send you all as many blessings as I can from the other side.”

In the video, Etika made similar sentiments. ” I wasn’t suicidal before, I really wasn’t,” he admitted. “But one thing I didn’t realize is that the walls were closing around me so fast. I had no intention of killing myself, but I would always push it too far. I guess I am mentally ill.” He also apologized to anyone he had betrayed over the years, and talked about his life in the past tense. Some fans pointed out the fact that the video was clearly filmed in the daylight, but didn’t get posted on Etika’s page until midnight. This has left them worried that he filmed the video earlier in the day, then scheduled it to go up after possibly took his own life, as he stated he was planning on doing in the video.

Interestingly, earlier this month, Etika asked fans on Twitter, “When should I have my next mental breakdown y’all?” One person responded, “June 20 a few days after most people should be out of school.” To that, Etika wrote back, “Gotchu I’mma put this sh** in my calendar.” The tweets have now resurfaced, which has left some fans with mixed feelings about whether or not Etika’s latest cry for help and apparent suicide video are legit.

Re: Etika Ever since his first episode in October I was concerned that he suffering mental issues and was basically convinced from it earlier this year. Despite his claims contrary it was entirely transparent and I feel awful for him. I really hope he can get the help he needs — KZ #TalonTrotGang (@KZXcellent) June 20, 2019

Someone in the Tristate area or anywhere really please get in contact with Etika. He just posted this video not too long ago. This is very serious please help him and please try to reach himhttps://t.co/1EZ5B02IfV — Mazer NAKAT 🦂🌹 #Sora4Smash (@CLGNAKAT_) June 20, 2019

Etika has a history of mental health issues, and this is not the first time he’s posted something disturbing like this. In 2018, he cryptically wrote on Reddit, “It’s my turn to die,” once again leaving fans severely concerned. Hours later, he returned to the site and clarified, “Guys I’m fine, please stop worrying about me LOL. You know I like to be overdramatic. Carry on!!!” Because of this history, some fans are wondering if Etika is just being ‘overdramatic’ again, but others still genuinely fear it could be a boy who cried wolf situation, where something really may be wrong this time.

The New York Police Department has been contacted and is looking into the situation, one of Etika’s friends confirmed. The YouTuber’s ex-girlfriend confirmed on her page that she had not heard from him.