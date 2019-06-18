Tiny Looks Sexier Than Ever In Teeny-Tiny, Plunging Black Dress

Tiny Harris totally outdid herself when she slipped on a curve-hugging, cleavage-baring minidress for a photo sesh on Instagram. She looked amazing!

Move over Kim Kardashian — Tiny Harris has the smallest waist in town. The Xscape singer, 43, flaunted her enviable figure in a series of shots on Instagram while wearing a tight, black minidress. The Fashion Nova wrap dress hugged her hips and showed off ample cleavage, thanks to a sizable cutout over her chest. The faux collar is such a cute detail! She accessorized with diamond stud earrings, her massive diamond ring, gold pointed heels, and a chic Yves Saint Laurent purse. Her makeup was on point, too: airbrushed foundation, mega lashes, smokey eyeshadow, perfect brows, wet-look hair, hot pink lipstick, and acrylics to match.

She captioned the pic, which you can see below, “Monday Night Madness”. Her fans couldn’t get over how pretty she looked! They flocked to the comments to praise Tiny for her look. “You look so amazing with dark hair🔥 It’s everything 😍”, one fan commented. “Come on black dress and wet look .looking Good @majorgirl ♥️”, said another. “Stunning !!!! Yes come thru Queen!!!! 💞💞💞💞. Most of the comments, to be honest, were just the fire emojis. Which is understandable, considering how smokin’ hot she looks!

Tiny actually told HollywoodLife in an EXCLUSIVE interview what she does to keep her body so tight and “summertime fine.” Lucky us! Her diet rules are simple. She follows a pescatarian diet and tries to never eat out, cooking her own healthy foods at home. That’s easy enough, right?

She also shared that while she used to hit the gym all the time, “it’s hard with a baby!”, referencing her 3-year-old daughter, Heiress Harris. When she is able to get in a good workout, she enjoys boxing and taking classes with her friends.