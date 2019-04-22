Tiny Reveals What She Eats To Maintain Her Small Frame: ‘I Want To Be Summertime Fine’

Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris visited HollywoodLife’s NY offices on April 12, and she’s never looked better! The singer revealed her diet secrets and her big plans to get in tip top shape for summer!

Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 43, has big plans to snap into “summertime fine” mode. — Although we think she’s already there! The Xscape singer, who will soon drop new solo tracks, wants to make fitness a more prominent part of her daily routine as summer quickly approaches. But, before she sweats, Tiny knows that abs are made in the kitchen. “I try to eat pretty good,” Tiny, who has been a pescatarian for nearly two years, told HollywoodLife during an exclusive interview on April 12. Those who choose to live a pescatarian lifestyle do not eat meat, but do eat fish.

“Honestly, semi-pescatarian [now], because I just started eating meat a little bit,” she admitted, explaining, “I feel like a little bit of anything in moderation is okay.” A big part of Tiny’s ability to maintain her healthy eating habits is discipline. “I don’t really eat out,” she said, noting that it can be easy to give into temptation, but staying stay motivated is key.

While Tiny’s been killing it in the kitchen, she admitted that she hasn’t been able to work out as much as she’d like these days. “It’s hard with a baby!”, Tiny said of her youngest child, daughter, Heiress, who just turned three in March. “She’s the queen of the house,” Tiny revealed, adding that she’s got her hands full with the little “fiesty” one.

However, Tiny’s about to kick things up a notch. “I do plan on working out a lot, because I wanna be summertime fine,” she said. “I was boxing, and I do want to get back into boxing [again] and working out more. — That’s the plan.” The singer previously documented her intense boxing workouts with the help of celeb trainer Kory Phillips in the summer of 2017. When she wasn’t throwing jabs with Phillips in her driveway, Tiny was in the gym with her girls, doing group workouts.

But, she’s confident she’ll be able to conquer her fitness goals in time for summer. “I’ve done this before, and I showed myself that I could do it. So, I know later, if I ever want to do it again, I could do it,” Tiny explained, referencing her boxing days. Now, it’s all about the summer snapback, good music, family and friends for Tiny, who you can see in the second season of T.I. & Tiny: Friends and Family Hustle every Monday 9/8c on VH1.