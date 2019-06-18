Thompson Square Reveals Why They Love Bringing Their Adorable Son, 3, On Tour

We caught up with country duo, Thompson Square, EXCLUSIVELY about life on the road with their son, their most ‘personal record yet’ and much more!

Having a three year old son hasn’t stopped Thompson Square’s Keifer and Shawna Thompson from hitting the road on tour! Instead, it’s just made the whole process of traveling to promote their music all the more interesting. “Traveling the country is different, but it’s way more fun,” Shawna gushed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY when we caught up with the duo during the CMA Music Festival. “It’s not groundhog day every day….because it can become that. We love having Cooper out there. He keeps us busy.” Keifer added that seeing Cooper change “every single day” is part of the beauty of having him along for the ride.

“When we decided to have a kid, we wanted to raise him on the road with us,” Keifer explained. “We didn’t want him to be at home. So we see him change every single day and there’s something new every day. He’s getting older now and is into newer things. We’re flying little things in the yard and playing soccer. For us, as parents, there’s no better scenario.” This fall, the couple will head to Europe for their first overseas tour, and Cooper will be joining them.

“We just got off of vacation for 10 days, just us — we went to the islands for our anniversary — and 10 days was the longest we were ever away from him and we freaked out,” Keifer admitted. “We’re going to be gone for three weeks overseas, and we’re like…we’re not going to leave him! We just want him to experience the world in ways we never had the opportunity to. We’re trying our best not to spoil him and to just keep him grounded.”

Thompson Square released their “most personal” album, Masterpiece, last year, and Cooper served as an inspiration for the title track, which the duo will release as an official single this summer. “That’s the song we wanted to start out with,” Keifer said. “It’s a ballad, but it’s really where we’re at. We didn’t want to put something out just because it’s fast. We wanted to put something out because it’s where we’re at and why we made the record.”

Last week, Keifer and Shawna debuted the lyric video for “Masterpiece,” which featured sweet clips of them with Cooper, along with home videos from Keifer’s own childhood. You can check it out above!