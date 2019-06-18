NCT Dream’s Jeno Gets A Blonde Hair Makeover & Fans Are Loving It

Jeno, a member of the K-Pop group NCT Dream, showed up to host the June 18 episode of ‘The Show’ with a whole new look…and fans are totally digging it!

NCT Dream singer, Jeno, who also serves as host of The Show on MTV Asia, is blonde! The singer took on his hosting duties alongside Yeeun on June 18 with a brand new hairdo, which featured platinum blonde locks and an undercut. He has changed up his hairstyle quite a bit over the years, but this is definitely a dramatic makeover,and fans are absolutely loving the summertime look. To go with the blonde ‘do, Jeno wore a blush-pink suit to host the June 18 show, and he definitely left viewers swooning!

“JENO’S BLONDE HAIR WITH UNDERCUT,” one person tweeted excitedly. “I’M LITERALLY SHAKINGAJSHDSSH HE LOOKS SO GOOD.” Another person also wrote, in all caps, of course, “CAUSE OF DEATH: LEE JENO WITH BLONDE HAIR AND UNDERCUT I’M F***ING DEAD.” During the June 18 broadcast, Jeno also rapped a portion of his verse from NCT Dream’s song “Don’t Need Your Love,” and had fans even more excited. “JENO DID HIS DNYL VERSE LIVE WITH BLONDE HAIR,” someone gushed, while another person added, “BLONDE JENO WITH UNDERCUT AND WEARING PINK SUIT???? WHILE DOING HIS RAP PART IN DNYL???? IS THIS WHAT YOU CALL DEATH???”

Jeno is a member of NCT Dream, which is a sub-group of NCT. The other members of the group, which debuted in Aug. 2016, are Renjun, Haechan, Jaemin, Cheni and Jisung. The seventh member, Mark, graduated from the group at the end of 2018.

Being a member in NCT Dream is based on a ‘graduation system,’ so the singers will graduate from the group by the time they turn the Korean age of 20. Jeno is currently 19.