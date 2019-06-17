Tiny Shares Father’s Day Message For ‘All Around Loving Daddy’ T.I.: ‘Grateful For A Lifetime’

With a house full of so many ‘amazing’ kids, Father’s Day is a huge deal for T.I. and his wife, Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris, shared a heartfelt, ‘grateful’ message to the best ‘daddy’ in the world!

“Happy Father’s Day to the man who gave me the most amazing kids ever!!” Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 43, posted to Instagram on June 16 while sharing a collage of T.I., 38, and their kids — Zonnique Pullins, 23, Clifford Harris III, 14, Heiress Harris, 3, Major Harris, 10, Domani Harris, 18, Messiah Harris, 19, and Deyjah Harris, 18. “Also who helped me raise the most amazing lil girl…my whole world. I could never thank you enough for the Blessings you’ve put in my life. Today & everyday u should be celebrated for being an All Around Loving Daddy who will take on the world for his kids & his family.”

“We love u more than words could ever say & grateful for a lifetime. You Da Man Mr. Harris,” Tiny ended her loving message to her husband. This year, Father’s Day was a chance for the Harris family to get back to basics. “Tiny feels that T.I. should be able to hang out, have his favorite soul food meals and just be together and with family and not worry about work or anything else,” a source close to the Xscape singer told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY before the holiday. “Tiny wants to turn back the clock a little bit for T.I. on Father’s Day and get back to the basics and show him how important he is to her and just spend the day being in love and having a good day. Make it as relaxing and fun as possible. Zero drama is what the weekend will be for T.I.”

Tiny’s plans for her husband included good food and plenty of family time. Tiny, a second source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife, wanted Tip to have the best day since he’s gone through hell after losing his older sister, Precious Harris, 66, in February. T.I. posted a lengthy tribute to Precious on May 23, on what would have been her 67th birthday. “I try my best to smile knowing you’re at peace, rather than selfishly complaining about my pain. I feel like a hater crying cause you’re not here when I KNOW you’ve been promoted to your rightful position. YOU EARNED THAT!!!!” he wrote.

After T.I. endured so much stress and anguish, Tiny wanted to make sure her boo had one day off from carrying the weight of the world on his back. “Tip has done nothing but care for Tiny, his family, and everybody else, and she just wants him to forget about all his cares and have quality family time.” Judging by that Father’s Day message from Tiny, Tip definitely got that – and so much more!