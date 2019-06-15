See Pic
Gabrielle Union, 46, Shows Off Her Toned Legs In Mesh Mini Dress At ‘L.A.’s Finest’ Event – Pic

Gabrielle Union looked absolutely stunning in a summery mesh zip-up dress at the 59th Monte Carlo Television Festival.

Gabrielle Union, 46, is bringing the heat now that her husbandDwyane Wade, 37, is retired from basketball! The actress hit up the Monte Carlo Television Festival in Monaco for L.A.’s Finest on June 15 rocking a zip-up mesh mini dress that cinched at her waist. Gabrielle’s dress had orange detailing near the sleeve, and the length hit right at her fingertips.

The star showed off her new, shorter hair, as well as her long and toned legs in orange heels. Gabrielle’s makeup was simple, but gorgeous – she rocked a black winged eyeliner and strong, bold, brows. Gabrielle looked in good spirits as she attended the festival, just seven months after her baby Kaavia was born. Gabrielle has appeared to love motherhood so far – and Kaavia does look absolutely adorable in all of her Instagram posts!

Gabrielle is surely a busy woman – in between her traveling for her acting gigs and taking care of her new daughter, she also serves on the judge’s panel for America’s Got Talent on NBC! She spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife leading up to the show’s premiere last month.

“A part of […] the huge success of the show, [is it] created more opportunities for our lady judges, so they are off doing huge things and wanting to take those opportunities and it made a space for me and Julianne [Hough, 30] to step in,” Gabrielle said.

“So thank you to the success of the show and Heidi [Klum, 45] and [43-year-old Mel B’s] success, and as a Spice Girls fan, I am very excited,” Gabrielle continued. “So that just created the space and they reached out. Perhaps it is my judging of people on my timeline on social media that they realize that this might be a good idea,” she said as she laughed.

We’re so proud of Gabrielle and all of the success she has had – and we’re excited to continue seeing her fashion wins, too!