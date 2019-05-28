Gabrielle Union: New ‘AGT’ Judge Reveals One Season 14 Act Will ‘Literally Change The World’

Gabrielle Union is one of two new judges on ‘AGT.’ The actress spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HL about the exciting opportunity and how one act will leave everyone ‘changed’ forever.

Gabrielle Union, 46, will be joining Julianne Hough, 30, as the new season 14 judges alongside AGT vets Simon Cowell, 59, and Howie Mandel, 63. HollywoodLife talked EXCLUSIVELY with Gabrielle in March 2019 about becoming a part of the America’s Got Talent family. The actress raved over a season 14 act that’s going to blow everyone away. “What I can say is that the world will be changed,” Gabrielle told HollywoodLife. “It is a major issue that affects a lot of families and that particular act I believe will literally change the world. And being a part of it, witnessing it, I was changed and everyone on that stage is changed. It is one of those moments where you are like, ‘Well, that is the day that it switched for me, that is the day something clicked for me.’ It’s amazing to be a part of something like that.”

Gabrielle and Julianne are replacing Heidi Klum, 45, and Mel B, 43, at the judges’ table. Heidi is currently working on her new Amazon series with Tim Gunn and Mel B is on the Spice Girls reunion tour. At first, the L.A.’s Finest star, who is a major Spice Girls fan, didn’t realize that Mel B would have to leave AGT in order to do the reunion tour. America’s Got Talent continues to be a huge hit for NBC and Gabrielle is so proud of Heidi and Mel B doing “huge things” for their careers, which meant that Gabrielle and Julianne could join the show.

“A part of it is the huge success of the show created more opportunities for our lady judges, so they are off doing huge things and wanting to take those opportunities and it made a space for me and Julianne to step in,” Gabrielle continued. “So thank you to the success of the show and Heidi and Mel’s success, and as a Spice Girls fan, I am very excited. So that just created the space and they reached out. Perhaps it is my judging of people on my timeline on social media that they realize that this might be a good idea [laughs]!”

America’s Got Talent season 14 will air Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on NBC. Terry Crews, 50, is returning as the host of AGT after making his hosting debut on AGT: The Champions.