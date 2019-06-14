Selena Gomez, Kim Kardashian & More Best Dressed Celebrities Of The Week — See Pics

Some of our favorite celebrities stepped out this week in gorgeous outfits & we rounded up all of the best dressed stars!

There were a ton of gorgeous looks this week, but we have to start with Selena Gomez, 26, as she rocked a slew of fabulous looks to promote her highly anticipated new film, The Dead Don’t Die. While Sels rocked a few different outfits this week, it was her strapless black Celine Spring 2019 mini dress with massive feather sleeves that she wore to the NYC premiere of the film on June 10, that landed her a spot on the best dressed list. Selena’s black Celine mini dress was strapless and off-the-shoulder, showing off the most insane cleavage we’ve ever seen on the star. The best part of the dress, though, was without a doubt the massive black feather sleeves. The rest of the frock flowed out into a pleated sheath, ending just above her knees. Selena accessorized with a pair of peep-toe black sequin mules and gorgeous diamond Cartier drop earrings and huge rings.

Selena’s mentor and style icon, Jennifer Aniston, 50, also killed it this week in two gorgeous dresses but she stole the show at the LA premiere of her new Netflix film, Murder Mystery, at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles on Monday, June 10. Jen looked stunning in a sleeveless black leather Celine mini dress with a high neck and a fitted bodice. Cinching in her tiny waist was a belt pulled to the side, while the bottom half of the frock flowed into a fitted, super short skirt that ended high up on her thighs. Meanwhile, the skirt of the dress featured pockets, adding a casual twist to the sexy little dress. The gorgeous actress opted to accessorize her look with a pair of black and silver studded gladiator Saint Laurent Iris Sandals that tied on the front, and as always, a perfect blowout.

Next up, Kim Kardashian, 38, looked fabulous at a Levi’s event celebrating the brand’s collaboration with Wardrobe.NYC and the latest collection, Release 04 Denim, in LA on June 11. Kim opted to wear a high-waisted vintage John Galliano for Christian Dior Newspaper Print Asymmetrical Midi Skirt that was held together by a small gold button, cinching in her tiny waist. The midi skirt was completely wide open, as it featured a plunging slit that started all the way at the top of her hip, showing off the entire front of her bare leg. Tucked into her sexy skirt was a simple white scoop-neck tank top, while she accessorized with a pair of black Yeezy Season 8 Thong Sandals and a matching newspaper print Dior Saddle Bag.

Kate Middleton, 37, landed yet another spot on our best dressed list for her stunning look at the Action on Addiction Gala in London on June 12. Not only did she arrive with a totally different hairstyle of big, voluminous waves, she looked gorgeous in an off-the-shoulder knit white ribbed Barbara Casasola dress that hugged her petite frame to perfection. The long-sleeve skintight frock featured a zipper from the top of the neckline all the way down to her waist, which was cinched in with a thicker material. The rest of her dress flowed out into a pretty pleated A-line skirt that ended just above her ankles. Kate topped her look off with the most amazing pair of sparkly silver Jimmy Choo pointy-toed pumps that were completely covered in glitter and a metallic silver envelope clutch.

Some of our other favorite looks came from Emily Ratajkowski, 28, Jessica Alba, 38, and so many more, which you can see when you click through the gallery above!