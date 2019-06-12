Jennifer Aniston, 50, Looks Gorgeous While Showing Off Toned Arms In Black Dress — New Pics

Jennifer Aniston looked gorgeous, yet again, when she headed to a photocall for her new film, ‘Murder Mystery,’ in LA on June 11, wearing a sleeveless black maxi dress.

Jennifer Aniston, 50, has been absolutely slaying her outfits recently. The gorgeous actress has been super busy promoting her highly anticipated new Netflix film, Murder Mystery, which she stars in, alongside Adam Sandler, 52. Jen’s latest outfit was gorgeous as she headed to a photo call for the new movie on Tuesday, June 11, at the Ritz Carlton in Marina Del Rey, California. Jennifer opted to wear a sleeveless black Loewe dress that featured a button-down suede bodice that was buttoned all the way to the top, with a collar. The top was super fitted and featured an asymmetrical hem in the front, as one side was longer than the other. The rest of her outfit flowed out into a gorgeous long black pleated maxi skirts with pockets, that featured a neon orange stripe across the entire skirt. Meanwhile, the hem of the dress was also asymmetrical and ended in a handkerchief. The best part of her outfit was without a doubt her stunning toned and tanned arms, which were on full display. She topped the look off with a pair of black strappy mule heels, a chunky brown leather and gold watch, a perfect blowout, and a coral lip.

Aside from this look, Jennifer rocked the most amazing dress when she arrived at the premiere of the film at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles on Monday, July 10. Jennifer looked stunning in a sleeveless black leather mini dress with a high neck and a fitted bodice. Cinching in her tiny waist was a belt pulled to the side, while the bottom half of the frock flowed into a fitted, super short skirt that ended high up on her thighs. Meanwhile, the skirt of the dress featured pockets, adding a casual twist to the sexy little dress. The gorgeous actress opted to accessorize her look with a pair of black and silver studded Saint Laurent Talitha Leather Sandals that tied on the front, and as always, a perfect blowout.

Jennifer has been everywhere lately and her outfits have seriously not disappointed. Whether she’s dressed up for an event or is just out and about running errands, Jen always manages to look stunning. Just the other day, on June 5, she appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, when she wore a fitted, long-sleeve black mini Valentino Ruffle Camellia Organza Shift Dress that had a super short hem, flashing her long, lean legs. Jen’s dress came as such a surprise, considering we usually see her in either jeans and a T-shirt or a pantsuit. The dress was covered in a subtle floral pattern and featured long sheer sleeves with wide, billowy cuffs, while the rest of the frock was a bit fitted. The hem of the dress was trimmed in a pretty ruffle and ended high up on her thighs, revealing her amazing toned, tanned legs. She topped her look off with the same exact pair of sexy black Saint Laurent strappy heels with silver studs and a pair of bold dangly earrings.

The best thing about Jen’s style is that it’s so versatile. While we can spot Jen out in a chic outfit of jeans and a T-shirt, when she dresses up, she always shocks us with some sort of sexy but classy dress.