Kate Middleton Rocks Big Voluminous Waves & Skintight White Dress At Gala – See Gorgeous Pics

Kate Middleton looked drop-dead-gorgeous when she arrived at the Action on Addiction Gala in London on June 12, rocking voluminous waves & a stunning off-the-shoulder white dress.

Kate Middleton, 37, just shocked us all when she arrived at the Action on Addiction Gala in London on June 12 with a totally different hairstyle. Kate always has the most perfect hair and it’s usually in a pretty blowout. However, for this occasion, she switched up her look when she opted to keep her hair down in huge, voluminous waves, parted to the side. Not only was there a ton of volume in her gorgeous brown hair, the front of one side was swept back, keeping her hair off her face and her waves were larger than usual. She highlighted her hair with flawless glam, adding a smokey eye with a long cat-eye liner and a glossy softy pink lip. It wasn’t just her glam that we loved, though, as she looked amazing in her skintight white dress.

The Duchess of Cambridge opted to wear an off-the-shoulder knit white ribbed Barbara Casasola dress that hugged her petite frame to perfection. The long-sleeve skintight frock featured a zipper from the top of the neckline all the way down to her waist, which was cinched in with a thicker material. The rest of her dress flowed out into a pretty pleated A-line skirt that ended just above her ankles. Kate topped her look off with the most amazing pair of sparkly silver Jimmy Choo pointy toed pumps that were completely covered in glitter and a metallic silver envelope clutch.

In true Kate style, this isn’t the first time she’s worn this gorgeous white dress, which retails for $1,105, as she first wore it back in 2016. Kate chose to wear the dress to an awards ceremony at the Natural History Museum in London on July 6, 2016, where she presented the Art Fund Museum of the Year 2016 prize.

We love Kate’s style and while it’s refreshing to see her recycle her outfits, we do love when she switches up her look and surprises us, which is exactly what she did when she rocked this gorgeous new hairstyle.