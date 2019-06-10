Watch
Hollywood Life

Robin Givens Responds To Mike Tyson’s Claim That He Caught Her With Brad Pitt During Their Marriage

Brad Pitt 'The Lost City of Z' film premiere, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 05 Apr 2017
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio were spotted in retro fashion on the set of their new movie, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. In Quentin Tarantino’s crime mystery Leonardo plays TV actor Rick Dalton and Brad his stunt double Cliff Booth. The pair try to make a name for themselves in Tinseltown during the Charles Manson murders in 1969 Los Angeles. In the pictures the pair can be seen filming a car scene from the movie. Pictured: Brad Pitt BACKGRID USA 11 SEPTEMBER 2018 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Brad Pitt arrives at Paris Charles de Gaulle airport, France on March 11, 2019. Photo by ABACAPRESS.COM Pictured: Brad Pitt Ref: SPL5071370 110319 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: AbacaPress / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com United Arab Emirates Rights, Australia Rights, Bahrain Rights, Canada Rights, Finland Rights, Greece Rights, India Rights, Israel Rights, South Korea Rights, New Zealand Rights, Qatar Rights, Saudi Arabia Rights, Singapore Rights, Thailand Rights, Taiwan Rights, United Kingdom Rights, United States of America Rights
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Brad Pitt is pictured taking selfies with fans while enjoying a night out with friends. Brad who has been rumored to be seeing actress Charlize Theron looked like he was havign a great time as he went to go see Adam Sandler at Dynasty Typewriter. Sandler just filmed his second film, "Murder Mystery'' with Brad's ex Jennifer Aniston. Pictured: Brad Pitt BACKGRID USA 24 JANUARY 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: BONI / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 21 Photos.
Senior Editor

Six years after Mike Tyson made shocking claims about ex, Robin Givens, and Brad Pitt in his book, the actress is dishing on what parts of the story are true — and which were totally exaggerated!

Robin Givens was put in the hot seat during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on June 9, and one fan asked a burning question about her relationship with Brad Pitt, who guest-starred on her show, Head of the Class, in the late 80s, before he was famous. The question was in regards to something Robin’s ex-husband, Mike Tyson, wrote about her and Brad in his 2013 memoir, Undisputed Truth. In the book, the boxer claimed that he once drove up to Robin’s house after their split and saw her in a car with Brad in the driveway. Robin admitted that this was true, but shot down other reports that Mike caught the two in bed together.

Host Andy Cohen went onto ask Robin about Mike’s claim that he terrified Brad when he approached them in the car. Mike wrote that Brad “looked ready to receive his last rites” and pleaded with him, “Don’t strike me, don’t strike me! We were just running lines. She was talking about you the whole time.” However, Robin shut down this portion of the story, too. “Does that sound like Brad?” she asked. “I mean, Brad’s got some swag. No, never.” She also confirmed that she and Brad were just “coming back from a screening” when they were in the car together.

Robin and Mike were married in Feb. 1988, just two years after they first met. The actress suffered a miscarriage later that year, and things began to fall apart between the two. She filed for divorce in October, and it was finalized in Feb. 1989. Robin re-married in 1997, but divorced her husband months later. She adopted one son in 1993, and welcomed another with an ex-boyfriend in 1999.