Paula Abdul Rocks Sexy Corset Bodysuit At 56 & Dances Up A Storm At LA Pride Opening Event

Straight up, Paula Abdul is the sexiest 56-year-old on the planet. She showed off her toned legs wearing a corset bodysuit to kick off LA Pride opening ceremonies with moves of a woman half her age.

Being a dancer for most of her life has helped Paula Abdul stay in incredible shape. She got to flaunt her amazing body by kicking off LA Pride on June 7 and oh boy has she still got it. She slayed it in several costume changes but her sexiest yet was when she donned a bodysuit with a plunging corset top and she looked half her 56-years. Not only that, her dance routine would exhaust most anyone, let alone someone in their fifth decade of life. Paula made her energetic moves look so easy and natural and the crowd absolutely at it up.

“I’m forever your girl always so don’t ever forget that,” she told the audience ahead of the song by the same name. For that number she rocked a white tuxedo bodice and leotard with a black tuxedo coat. Absolutely no one had a better time than Paula at the event, soaking in the love of the crowd and returning it right back. “I’m beyond overwhelmed and honored. Thank you @lapride endlessly. I love you,” she captioned one of her Instagram stories videos showing busting out her moves. This was a sneak peek of her upcoming Vegas residency and if this performance was any indication, it’s going to be a massive success.

Paula has been getting fans stoked for her performance over the last few days, posting videos to her IG showing how thrilled she was. She documented rehearsals with her high energy routines that also included the LA Gay Men’s Chorus. But she had even more fun after she wowed the crowd, heading to West Hollywood hotspot The Abbey where she got on a stripper’s pole and showed off how she’s a pro on the metal.

For her post-show fun Paula changed out of her corseted bodysuits and rocked a skin-tight vinyl purple dress. She was heard getting cheers and woots from the bar goers as she gave them an up close and personal dance routine.