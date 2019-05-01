Paula Abdul Sizzles In Silver & White Plunging Mini Dress At The 2019 Billboard Music Awards

Paula Abdul brought the heat to the Billboard Music Awards red carpet! The singer stunned in a super short silver and white dress.

Paula Abdul just owned the 2019 Billboard Music Awards red carpet. The singer, 56, showed up wearing a gorgeous white mini dress with silver fringe details. The long-sleeved piece also had a deep v-neckline for added sexiness. Keeping with the metallic theme, Paula paired the ensemble with silver heels and hoop earrings. She styled her long locks in waves and swept her hair over one shoulder.

This is a big night for the former American Idol judge. She’ll be taking the stage during the show to perform a medley of her biggest record-breaking hits as the show’s throwback moment. Each yeah, the BBMA sets time aside to get nostalgic AF with performances and musicians of pop culture past. Last year, Salt-N-Pepa took the stage to commemorate the 30th anniversary of becoming the first female rappers to break into the Top 20 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Right now is a great time for Paula to take on the Billboard Music Awards since it’s being broadcast live from the Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. If you haven’t already heard, the hitmaker will begin a new residency, Paula Abdul: Forever Your Girl at the Flamingo Las Vegas in August. This year also coincides with the 30th anniversary of her hit “Straight Up” and the 31st anniversary of her album Forever Your Girl.

“I love telling stories through music and dance, and engaging with the audience,” she told Billboard about her residency. “I’m taking the essence of the classic choreography that has become part of my legacy and I want to have a real experience with the audience so they leave knowing me a bit more.” Hopefully some of that iconic choreo will make it into her BBMAs performance!

The 2019 Billboard Music Awards broadcast live Wednesday, May 1 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.