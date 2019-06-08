Sofia Richie Gushes Over Kylie Jenner’s Daughter Stormi As The Tot Tries To Say Her Own Name In Video

Kylie Jenner took to Instagram on June 7 to share an adorable video of her one-year-old daughter Stormi smiling and babbling during a photo shoot, and Sofia Richie couldn’t help but leave a positive comment.

Sofia Richie, 20, was just like the rest of us when she couldn’t get enough of Kylie Jenner‘s daughter Stormi‘s new video! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared an Instagram video of her one-year-old tot sweetly sitting and posing with a big smile on her face during a photo shoot on June 7, and Sofia was sure to leave a comment reflecting her feelings. “I can’t 😫,” Sofia’s comment read, most likely meaning she couldn’t take the cuteness of the clip. In the clip, little Sormi is wearing a white onesie with ruffled sleeves and floral designs and she babbled and laughed as someone could be heard asking her to say her name in the background. “A for effort baby 😫😫😍😍💗,” Kylie captioned the clip.

In addition to Sofia, Kylie’s sister Khloe Kardashian, 34 , commented on her niece’s video. She’s the cutest,” her comment read. Chrissy Teigen, 33, also took the time to leave a funny comment. “Nononononoooo how is she so good at this!!” she enthused about Stormi’s demeanor during the photo op.

Although Sofia, who’s dating Kourtney Kardashian‘s ex Scott Disick, 36, clearly wasn’t the only one to gush over Stormi’s latest social media appearance, her reaction seems to prove she’s all good with Kourtney and her family. The blonde beauty has been getting closer to the KarJenners, including Scott and Kourtney’s three kids, Mason, 9, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 4, the more serious her relationship with Scott gets, so it’s no surprise that she would be showing support on social media.

A source previously EXCLUSIVELY told us that Scott made sure Sofia knew about his family dynamic with Kourtney before they started dating. “They’re eternally family and Sofia gets and respects that,” the source said. “It’s one of the many reasons Scott and Sofia work so well together.”