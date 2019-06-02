Scott Disick Warned Sofia Richie That She Needed To Accept His Close Relationship With Kourtney & Family

Scott Disick has been enjoying a steady and serious relationship with Sofia Richie and their success may have to do with the fact that he made sure she knew about the close family dynamic he’s not willing to change.

Scott Disick, 36, shares three kids with his ex Kourtney Kardashian, 40, as well as a close friendly relationship and he made sure his girlfriend Sofia Richie, 20, was willing to accept that before they started dating. “When Sofia signed up to be with Scott, Scott laid it all out there about his ex and the kids and the Kardashians and the way their dynamic works,” a source close to the family EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “They’re close. They’re eternally family and Sofia gets and respects that. It’s one of the many reasons Scott and Sofia work so well together.”

Sofia has been proving time and time again that she’s more than willing to accept Kourtney and her and Scott’s kids, Mason, 9, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 4, by continuing to join them for family vacations and events, most recently Scott’s birthday party. She seemed to have a great time at the bash and even posed for a photo in the party’s photo booth with Scott, Kourtney, and Kylie Jenner, 21.

Another source EXCLUSIVELY told us that seeing how great of a time Sofia had around Kourtney at his birthday was “the best gift” he “could have asked for.” “He’s so happy that there’s no drama between Sofia and Kourtney,” the source explained. “He has put in a lot of effort to get everyone to this good place, and now it’s to the point where everyone is on board and it just feels natural to everyone.” Sofia also shares in Scott’s feelings about the way they’ve all handled being around each other. “Sofia was more than happy to celebrate Scott’s birthday with Kourt and her family,” the source said. “Sofia has been friends with Kylie since they were kids and she grew up around their family.”

Sofia and Scott started dating in the summer of 2017 and although there were rumors of a brief split a year later, they managed to reconcile and have been going strong ever since. Scott and Kourtney got together in 2006 and after an on-again, off-again relationship, they split in 2015. Although there were reports the two reconciled after the split, they proved their relationship was done for good when they started dating others in early 2017.