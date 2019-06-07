Nick Jonas Writes ‘A Love Letter’ For Wife Priyanka Chopra On Comeback Album ‘Happiness Begins’

The Jonas Brothers’ 1st album in 10 years is here! The boy band’s highly-anticipated record is chock full of certified hits, but one is specifically dedicated to Priyanka Chopra.

Happiness Begins may be the title of the Jonas Brothers’ newest album, but their fans have been feeling happy ever since the band announced their reunion! The boy band’s comeback album finally arrived on June 7, and one track in particular grabbed up everyone’s attention. Nick, 26, admitted that track No. 4, “I Believe,” is “a love letter to my wife.” Yes, seriously — Priyanka Chopra, 36, gets a whole songs to herself! Nick made the sweet confession in an editor note on Apple Music, and Joe, 29, made our hearts melt even more with his note: “We listened to it a lot on [Nick’s] bachelor party. It sounds even better by the beach.”

Fans are swooning at Nick’s inner Romeo. “I believe. That’s all. That’s the tweet. @nickjonas really dedicated this to @priyankachopra and my heart can’t take it,” one fan tweeted, while another listener raved, “I Believe is so cute and makes me love Priyanka and Nick even more ❤ .” Nick even winked at the fast timeline of his and Priyanka’s romance, as they met at the Vanity Fair Oscars party in Feb. 2017 and were married by the end of 2018! “Well, call me crazy / And people saying that we move too fast / But I’ve been waiting, and for a reason / Ain’t no turning back,” Nick crooned on the romantic track.

The full album arrived after the guys first dropped two catchy singles, “Sucker” and “Cool.” The former track arrived first and included an ultra colorful music video to match. The trio were seen living it up with their wives and girlfriends in the clip. Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas, then blessed fans with “Cool” and true to it’s title, the edgy pop track was a smooth bop with a James Dean influence.

The band announced its reunion in Feb. 2019 after “breaking up” in 2013. They had seen years of astronomical success, with their first studio album, It’s About Time, being released in 2006. The band had a television show, Jonas, three movies, Jonas Brothers: The 3D Concert Experience and the two Camp Rock films, and was nominated for Best New Artist at the 2009 Grammy Awards. Their breakup was prompted by youngest brother Nick, 26, when he sat older siblings Joe, 29, and Kevin, 31, down, and said he wanted the Jonas Brothers to be over six years ago. Now — with their dazzling collection of tracks, the beloved trio are truly ready to dominate the pop music scene once again!

The good news just keeps on coming and following their album release, the band is set to hit the stage on the Today show! Something tells us that Kevin, Nick, and Joe aren’t slowing down anytime soon.