MSNBC Anchor Stephanie Ruhle: How Elizabeth Warren Is Smartly Fighting Back Against ‘Likability’

MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle discusses sexism on the campaign trail, and why she thinks Elizabeth Warren’s dealing with it well, in our exclusive podcast interview.

The 2020 presidential race has barely just begun, and female candidates like Elizabeth Warren, Kamala Harris, and Kirsten Gillibrand, are already facing an undue disadvantage: being women. For female politicians, it’s not just about getting the message out, conveying policies, campaigning, and being incredibly qualified for the Oval Office. They’re expected to be “likable,” too. MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle discussed this phenomenon when she stopped by the HollywoodLife podcast (listen here) for an EXCLUSIVE interview, noting that we saw this happen very visibly with Hillary Clinton during her two presidential races:

“The amazing thing is people said, ‘I don’t like [Hillary Clinton] so I can’t vote for her,’ but at the same time people say, ‘I can’t stand the president, who he is as a person, but I’ll vote for him anyway.’ How come you don’t give a woman that grace?” When she ran for president in 2008, Barack Obama even said, “you’re likable enough, Hillary” as a “joke” during a primary debate. And in 2016, that sexism reared its ugly head again, with countless headlines referring to her supposedly low likability, her “shrillness,” her “abrasiveness.” The record number of Democratic women running for president this time around are already experiencing this unapologetic sexism, and the primary debates haven’t even begun.

As Stephanie sees it, “we are still struggling with where to put powerful women, so we have to approach it a different way. I’m going to give an example of, I think, someone who’s doing it in a different way. Elizabeth Warren, for many people, has a likability issue.” Despite being one of the most qualified candidates to enter the 2020 race, the Massachusetts senator is already facing comparisons to Clinton and the issue of being “likable,” whatever that means. “How does Elizabeth Warren avoid a Clinton – written off as too unlikable before her campaign gets off the ground?” Politico tweeted the day after she announced she was running for president, including a pic of Warren campaigning with Clinton in 2016. The Velshi & Ruhle host praised Warren for how she’s handling the backlash and criticism so far as she works toward the primaries.

“Guys might not say it out loud, but they vote [with] their gut, and women who they’re drawn to I think in many cases, they could love a woman like their mother or they could love a woman they kid of want to sleep with,” Stephanie said. “I came from finance, so a lot of Wall Street guys don’t feel great about Elizabeth Warren. I happen to think she’s brilliant, but they could look at Elizabeth Warren and think, ‘she’s like my high school principal who was constantly giving me detention.”

“Elizabeth Warren, I think, is approaching it in a great way,” Stephanie said. “She’s just leading full-on with policy. She’s got a plan for that, she’s got a plan for this. She’s not trying to cuddle up and be your best friend. She’s saying, ‘I’m going to be a great leader.'” You’re seeing her as a sleeper kind of quietly creep up in the polls because she does have a plan.”

