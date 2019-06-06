Michael B. Jordan ‘Loves’ Lupita’s Flirty Insta Comment: They Have ‘Amazing Chemistry’

Lupita Nyong’o had fans going wild when she shared a flirty comment under Michael B Jordan’s latest Instagram photo on June 4! — And, he didn’t mind one bit! They have so much ‘respect and love’ for each other.

Michael B. Jordan, 32, loved the flirty comment that Lupita Nyong’o, 36, left under a sultry portrait of him on Instagram, June 4! Incase you didn’t see it, the actress wrote, “Now you’re just showing off,” with a few heart-face emojis. But, that doesn’t mean they’re dating, despite the influx of comments begging them to “hook up” and “get married.”

“Michael loves Lupita but not like that,” a source close to the Creed actor reveals. “They really have a great friendship and would love to work together on many more occasions, but that is not in the cards right now,” the insider explained, noting that both Michael and Lupita have strong chemistry because they feel so comfortable playing lovers onscreen. However, it doesn’t carry over after the cameras stop rolling.

“They respect each other and treat each other like family,” the source says. “Its all about being best friends and they have a brother and sister type relationship.” The insider went on to reiterate that that Michale and Lupita are not dating and don’t have any plan to do so. Nonetheless, could things change? — “I guess anything can happen, but it would be a real change of pace on where they stand now to even consider dating.”

Michael and Lupita first sparked dating rumors when they exchanged flirty tweets back in February 2018, while participating in MTV’s celebrity prank show, Safeword. Not to mention, Black Panther fans shipped them as a hopeful couple as soon as the film hit theaters that same month. And, they only fueled the romance rumors when they spoofed a passionate kiss at the Golden Globes back in January!

The actor was forced to set the record straight about his relationship with Lupita following their playful exchange during Safeword because fans got carried away with the dating speculation. He took to Twitter to let fans know that it was all in fun for the MTV game. “Aight y’all know wassup lmao,” Michael tweeted, explaining, “Playing #safeword with @SteeloBrim who doesn’t care about life and took the L hahaa.”

HollywoodLife reached out to representatives for both Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong’o and did not receive an immediate reply.