The Jonas Brothers Gush About Their Love For ‘Queen’ Cardi B & Her ‘Brutal Honesty’

The Jonas Brothers are stans of Cardi B just like the rest of us! In their new cover story for ‘Harper’s Bazaar,’ Joe Jonas praised the rapper in a big way & we need a collab from the 2 artists stat!

It looks like the Jonas Brothers are part of the #BardiGang! The boy band cover the latest digital issue of Harper’s Bazaar, where they got incredibly honest about their return to music, and even took a moment to praise fellow superstar, Cardi B, 26. When touching upon the authenticity of modern day celebrities, Joe Jonas instantly thought of the queen bee rapper! “That’s why everyone loves Cardi B so much,” the singer gushed. “She’s the queen right now, because she is so brutally honest on her Instagram, whether it’s about herself, or others, or politics. She’s a badass. I think people respond to that way more than they do any kind of mystery,” he added. Ok, now that we know that the boy bander is a fan of the “Bodak Yellow” rapper, can we PLEASE get these guys in the studio together?

The JoBros’ interview arrived one day before the band were set to release their comeback album, Happiness Begins, and proved to be one of their most revealing yet. The trio also took the time to get real about the aftermath of their band’s breakup back in 2013. “It was like, ‘You’re joking,’” Joe explained. “And then it was like, ‘Fuck this. And fuck you guys. I’m going to go figure out what’s next for me and this will never happen again.’” Nick Jonas, 26, even told the publication he feared his friendship with his brothers was ruined forever. “Right after the band split up, I didn’t know if we would ever speak again,” he revealed.

In 2019 however, the boys are back and better than after following the release of smash singles “Sucker” and “Cool,” and for Nick, he admits the breakup had to happen. “I felt guilty for having been so honest. But I was also aware that was absolutely what needed to be done. I could have done a better job of communicating the way I felt. I’d had a month or two to live with this decision I’d made, and they hadn’t,” he explained in the interview.

Who knew that the JoBros had so much love for Cardi? While the rapper hasn’t made comment on Joe’s sweet comment just yet, here’s to hoping she catches wind of it sooner than later.