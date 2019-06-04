Natti Natasha Responds To Rob Kardashian’s Flirty Tweet With Sweet Message About Dream: ‘God Bless Her’

Rob Kardashian’s little flirty shoutout to Natti Natasha on Twitter seems to have worked, because the sexy singer responded with a tweet of her own.

It’s on! Less than 24 hours after Rob Kardashian hit her up on Twitter, Dominican singer Natti Natasha posted her own not-so subtle message to the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star. Whereas Rob tried to shoot his shot by retweeting a nearly naked pic of the “Me Gusta” singer, captioned “oh hi,” Natti appealed straight to Rob’s heart by reposting an adorable video of his daughter, Dream Kardashian. In the video, the cutie pie two-year-old tells her dad how much she loves him and misses him before her bedtime. It’s too cute for words. Natti captioned her retweet, “Princess… God Bless Her,” along with the princess and rose emojis. This latest flirty post comes just a few days after she called him “my Rob” on Twitter, too!

So, the people who were mercilessly mocking Rob on Twitter for publicly lusting over Natti must feel pretty silly right now, huh? His followers didn’t hold back when they told Rob that he needed to either not flirt with Natti, or at least take it to the DMs like any other dude trying to get with the queen. “Rob not in public” a user named Analisa tweeted. He got @’d by another follower who straight up told him, “@robkardashian lol please don’t.” Natti’s fans weren’t shooting her down for interacting with Rob, but they did have some questions.

“meda la impresión de que algo se esta cocinando,” one fan tweeted, which translates to “I got the impression that something is cooking.” Another fan asked, “Natti so you and him….??” Her other commenters just agreed that Dream’s a sweet princess. Maybe Rob needs to head over to this thread for support. After all, Natti clearly has no qualms with him getting frisky online.

Princess 🤤👸🏻 God Bless Her🌹 https://t.co/aXkuV3gv9j — NATTI NATASHA (@NattiNatasha) June 4, 2019

Take a dive back into Rob’s Twitter timeline, and he’s been casually dropping hints about his feelings for Natti throughout the past month. He’s retweeted the music video for her song “La Mejor Version De Mi” twice, complete with the heart emojis. He retweeted a beautiful pic of Natti that showed her lounging in a bathtub (fully clothed), and captioned it with the heart-eyes emojis. Now, we wait to see if Rob responds to Natti’s latest tweet!