Terry Crews Reveals Why He Thinks ‘AGT’ Will Go On ‘Forever’: There’s ‘No End To Human Talent & Ability’

Terry Crews is loving his new role as the host of ‘America’s Got Talent’ season 14. HL spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Terry about what he enjoys most about hosting the show and what he’s looking for in an act.

Terry Crews, 50, made his AGT hosting debut on AGT: The Champions. Now he’s back hosting America’s Got Talent season 14. The Brooklyn Nine-Nine star has stepped into the role of host effortlessly. He’s got amazing energy and a fun repartee with the judges. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Terry at NBC’s red carpet for the 2019/2020 new season about why he enjoys hosting the hit reality competition series.

“My favorite aspect is that I get to be the bodyguard of these acts’ dreams,” Terry told HollywoodLife. “I prepare the whole scene because you’ve got to understand, performing is like going through the valley of the shadow of death. It literally is scary but I have to let these people know that these are just shadows. I have to tell them, ‘You’re not nervous. You’re just excited. Go out there and do your best. You’ve has been doing this forever. Go out there and give it all you’ve got.’ All of sudden you can see the light come on and they feel at rest. My job is to never make them feel anxious. I’m there to make them feel calm and cool and relaxed so they can go out there and do their best. Whatever they need, I’ve got them.”

Over the course of the past 14 seasons, AGT has seen everything from incredible singers to fantastic magicians to hilarious comedians. Terry revealed what he’s looking for in a winning act this season.

“First of all, something we’ve never seen before,” Terry said. “When I was there for season 14, I promise you, there was plenty that we’ve never seen before. What I’ve realized is that there’s no end to human talent. People think that they’ve seen everything but there’s always a better song, there’s always a better dance, and there’s always a better magic trick. To me, there is no end to human talent and ability. That’s why this show will go on forever.” America’s Got Talent season 14 airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on NBC.