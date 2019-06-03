The trailer for Dog The Bounty Hunter’s new show is finally here! In the 30-second teaser clip, Dog reveals what fans can expect to see on the series, & takes a moment to gush about the ‘love of his life,’ Beth Chapman.



Beth Chapman, 51, and Duane “Dog” Chapman, 66, a.k.a. Dog the Bounty Hunter, are back in action. The couple have a brand new show, Dog’s Most Wanted, coming to WGN America and on June 3, fans got a first look at what this season will hold. The teaser trailer has several scenes of action-packed bounty hunting, and this time, Dog is going after some of the most-wanted criminals in America. However, once scene of the trailer shows his softer side, and he can be seen sweetly planting a kiss on his wife while she lay in a hospital bed amid her ongoing cancer battle. You can watch the heartfelt moment for yourself, above!

Dog was also sure to share an important message in the new teaser trailer, and he warned criminals across America that he’s coming. “Duane Dog Chapman here. My wife, the love of my life is fighting for her life and instead of being at home helping her, I’m out here looking for you,” he explained. “So, I’m warning you in advance, many God have mercy on you when I get you — because I won’t,” he said.

With Dog’s Most Wanted, Dog will be in pursuit of his “bucket list” of most wanted fugitives, according to a press release. Together, Dog and his elite team of professionals, The Dirty Dozen, will hunt down the Most Wanted Fugitives from the FBI, U.S. Marshals and States’ lists throughout the country, and bring these criminals to justice. Dog’s previous television show, Dog the Bounty Hunter ran for eight seasons on A&E.

While Dog’s Most Wanted doesn’t have an official release date just yet, the series is “coming soon,” according to the new WGN trailer.