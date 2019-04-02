Dog The Bounty Hunter Shares The Sexy Nickname Wife Beth Chapman Gave Him & It’s Adorable

Dog the Bounty Hunter and Beth Chapman are gearing up for their new show ‘Dog’s Most Wanted’. But, even though their love will be on full display, he says there is one area that’s ‘off limits.’

Beth Chapman’s battle with stage 4 throat cancer may be dominating the headlines but her husband Duane “Dog” Chapman says that they are staying positive and focused on their new TV show. The 66-year-old and his wife of nearly 13 years are filming their upcoming series for WGN, Dog’s Most Wanted. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Dog the Bounty Hunter who dished on how much of the couple’s personal lives fans can expect to see on the show. “Well, the bedroom is off limits,” he laughed. “So far we’re so busy catching the bad guy. The show is [our] first focus. This is what we do and what we’ve done every day.”

The inseparable duo tied the knot in May 2006, but have been together nearly 30 years and still have pet names for each other. “She don’t say to me, ‘I love you honey.’ She goes, ‘I’m in love with you, Big Daddy,'” Dog gushed about 51-year-old Beth. “I told her to call me Dog, and she goes, ‘I’ll never do that!’ I said, please say, ‘I’m in love with you, Doggy! She’s like, ‘I’m not doing that!'” But it’s not only flirty nicknames they share. Dog revealed the other epithet that Beth has given him, while explaining why she has turned to non-conventional cancer treatments. “Oh man, this one doctor was bawling and I thought, ‘You son of a b***h, you ain’t even met her. How you crying so easy?’ I can’t even do that on the show and I cry easy. I’m half Apache. Beth jokes that I’m the Cry Baby Bounty Hunter. I swear. She joked that the name of the show should be the Bawl Baby Bounty Hunter. ‘Here he goes crying again,’ Beth teased.”

Meanwhile, the father-of-twelve talked about the couple’s new reality show and what makes Dog’s Most Wanted different from Dog the Bounty Hunter, the A&E series, which ran from 2004 until 2012. “Well, we are still bounty hunters. So we used to go after bail jumpers in Hawaii and now we’re after the top 10 in the [U.S.] Marshal, top 20 in the Marshals’ Realm, and some FBI. So the ones that if you take them off the streets, the streets are safer. Beth is crazy and she wanted to take them out,” he explained. “She’d love to take out the cream of the crop and she’s right. It makes you feel so much better to get a guy that’s wanted for beating up women instead of the guy that wrote bad prescriptions, you know?”

It looks like fans will be in for a surprise when they see the level Dog and his team have to go to take down the bad guys. “WGN America ordered 10 shows and I promise these guys don’t go down like they used to. You’ve got to shoot them, you’ve got to taze them. We don’t use lethal weapons. You’ve got to take them down. They just don’t come down.” Luckily Beth is “feeling fine” after being diagnosed with stage 4 throat cancer in November 2018 as we previously reported. Beth was originally diagnosed with stage two 2 in 2017 and underwent a 13-hour surgery to remove a tumor from her neck. After learning the cancer had unfortunately returned she was rushed into surgery to remove a life-threatening blockage in her throat. Doctors gave Beth a 50-50 chance of survival. Dog previously told us, “I’m not going to let her die.”