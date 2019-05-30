See Message
TXT’s Soobin Gets Love From Bebe Rexha After He Confesses He’s A ‘Big Fan’ Of Hers — See Sweet Reaction

Bebe Rexha reciprocated the love after her ‘biggest fan,’ Soobin from TXT, admitted that he wants to collaborate with her! The K-pop singer didn’t hold back on the exclamation parks and emojis after his idol responded.

Tomorrow x Together (TXT) member Soobin, 18, couldn’t contain his crying emojis, and neither can we. The K-pop singer and Bebe Rexha, 29, just had the sweetest interaction on Twitter — it started with a confession that Soobin made in an interview with iHeartRadio, uploaded on May 29: “I want to sing with Bebe Rexha, because — Actually, I’m a big fan of hers, so I want to sing with her.” Soobin and his fellow TXT members proceeded to sing a snippet of Bebe’s chorus from her hit song with Florida Georgia Line, “Meant to Be.” But we think a collab between Soobin and Bebe was meant to be, after she caught wind of her shout-out in TXT’s interview.

“Awww soobin so sweet,” Bebe tweeted on May 30, and she even retweeted the clip of Soobin’s interview. Get ready for the K-pop star’s response, because it’ll melt your heart. “OMG… OMG…… I can’t believe this…… Thank you so so much for mentioning me!!!!!!!!!!! I’m your biggest fan!!!! 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭,” he immediately replied, and we’re crying along with Soobin at this wholesome Twitter exchange.

While Soobin fanboyed over Bebe, he’s a big deal himself! He is the leader of TXT, which is managed by the same agency as BTS — Big Hit Entertainment! The new group just released its first mini album, The Dream Chapter: Star, on March 4. And he already has a large fandom behind him, as evidenced by the thousands of Twitter users who celebrated with Soobin over Bebe’s reply.

Bebe is certainly not one to turn down a good collaboration opportunity, as her discography proves. The American singer teamed up with The Chainsmokers for a track that’ll drop on May 31, and she has partnered with many other famous artists for hit tracks: “Say My Name” with David Guetta and J Balvin, “Girls” with Rita Ora, Cardi B and Charli XCX, and “Battle Cry” with Havana Brown and Savi. And, of course, there’s “Meant to Be,” which earned a Grammy nomination and is on Soobin’s playlist.